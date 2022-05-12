Cause of fire at industrial property in Washdyke still being investigated

Multiple fire crews from Washdyke, Timaru and Temuka responded to a fire in Washdyke on Wednesday evening.

Concerned members of the public who reported a fire at an industrial property in Washdyke on Wednesday evening have been commended by the region's Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager.

Craig Chambers thanked the multiple callers who reported the fire, at Abrasive Blasting Contractors on Elginshire St, Timaru, about 5.20pm, saying their reports ‘’really helped’’ get fire trucks on the road to the incident.

“I’d like to thank them for their due diligence in calling in,” Chambers said.

“The fire crews did a good job and I commend the company for the information they provided to the fire officer during the fire which helped gain access to the fire and extinguish it.”

READ MORE:

* Crews battle large fire at Foxton Beach reserve

* Smoking motor prompts multiple fire unit callouts to Timaru's port

* Multiple fire call-outs over the weekend



While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, Chambers said the incident was accidental and not suspicious.

Solvents in the building posed a threat as multiple fire crews attempted to gain access to the fire.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Simon Lyford said fire crews from Washdyke and Timaru responded first to multiple reports of smoke coming from the building.

“The crews were having issues with gaining access to the property,” Lyford said.

“The fire was at the back of the building, but there were solvents in the building that were posing a danger.”

More crews from Timaru and Temuka and a command unit from Timaru were called in, and police were called for assistance with traffic control.

Lyford said firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish the fire and said a fire investigator would visit the scene on Thursday.

A police media spokesperson said police attended the incident for traffic control purposes and put closures in place at the intersections of Elginshire/Meadows Rd and Seadown/Treneglos Rd.

Abrasive Blasting Contractors Gavin Ladbrook declined to comment on the incident.