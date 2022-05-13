Developer lodges application to add level to building at Showgrounds Hill

An impression of the two-storey building the developer behind the large format retail complex at Showgrounds Hill wants to build alongside SH1/Evans St.

The developer behind a large retail complex at Timaru’s Showgrounds Hill has lodged an application to make changes to the resource consent granted for the site, and they want them made without public notification.

The application to change the land use consent for Timaru Showgrounds Retail Park, prepared by planning consultants B&A Urban & Environmental on behalf of Redwood Group, was lodged with Timaru District Council this week.

The developer wants to change one of three buildings in stage one, which run alongside Evans St/State Highway 1, from a single storey to a double storey.

The Timaru Herald understands part of this building has been leased to the nationwide Lone Star franchise.

READ MORE:

* Sale and purchase agreement for Showgrounds Hill development released

* Judicial Review backdown makes Showgrounds Hill development a 'done deal'

* Countdown confirms it is in talks with developer of proposed Timaru retail centre

* Judicial Review planned against Showgrounds Hill development



Supplied/Stuff An illustration of the original plans for the site which included a single story large format retail store. The developer now wants permission to build a two-storey building on this part of the complex.

The developer also wants to change the mix of leases on that site and another, and to add an outdoor dining area to the development and has recommended the council makes the changes without public notification. The original consent for the development was granted without public consultation.

“Public notification is not required as it is considered that the activity will result in less than minor adverse effects and there are no special circumstances,” the application says.

The application, released by the Timaru District Council, asks for a variation to the original consent for a large format retail store located between the site access on Evans St and the Countdown Supermarket.

Redwood Group/Supplied An artist's impression of the proposed Bunnings and Countdown stores shows the original plan for a single storey large format retain store to the left of Countdown.

Instead of one large retail store 902m2, the developer wants to redesign the building to have two floors with a gross floor area of 1677m2, comprising a food and beverage outlet with an outdoor dining area measuring 453m2, places of assembly like gyms – 690m2 and personal service retail – 420m2.

“The discount department store tenant in the eastern part of the site previously included three personal service retail tenants and one food and beverage tenant. It will now include at least two personal service retail tenants with a maximum floor area of 273m2, and one food and beverage tenant.”

As a result of the changes to the tenants in the large retail store, other buildings will also have amended tenancy layouts, the application says.

“The southern retail block is currently consented to comprise one large format retail store tenant, three food and beverage tenants, and a playground. This will now comprise the playground and one single large format retail tenant.”

Supplied The application seeks to change the area previously designated for a discount department store to a two-storey building which will house a food and beverage operator amongst others.

The application says the majority of changes to the large format retail site would occur on the northern side of the building, as that is where the second storey will be located.

“Impacts on persons at these properties are therefore considered to be negligible when compared to the consented built form, and in fact it is considered that their outlook will improve overall due to the improved building design (more glazing and variety in architectural detailing) and the incorporation of outdoor dining.

“The proposed changes to other buildings in the southern part of the site, due to the rearrangements of tenancies, will have a less than minor impact on persons at these properties.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An artist’s impression of the new Lone Star Building proposed for the Showgrounds Hill development.

In March, developer Redwood Group spokesman Paul Hudson confirmed nationwide restaurant and bar franchise Lone Star had secured a 450sqm site in the first stage of the development.

However, Clause 34 of the agreement for the sale and purchase of Timaru Showgrounds prohibits the public sale or supply of alcohol from a tavern on the site until after April 1, 2025.

On Tuesday, Timaru District Holdings spokesman Frazer Munro confirmed there had been no variation to the original sale and purchase agreement between the council’s financial arm and the developer, Redwood Group, which it sold the land to.

The Lone Star and Redwood Group have been approached for comment on the matter but are yet to provide a response.

TImaru Distric Council communications manager Stephen Doran said the application to change the land use consent had not yet been considered by council.