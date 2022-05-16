Playing field redevelopment continues at Timaru Boys' High School

The playing field at Timaru Boys’ High School has been levelled and drainage issues addressed.

The once in a generation redevelopment of the sports field at Timaru Boys’ High School is well underway.

The Rectory Field has now been levelled and drainage problems which had been causing issues on the 140-year-old school’s playing field had been addressed, rector Dave Thorp said.

While the field was now just “dirt and machinery”, the end result would be a level playing field comprising a cricket pitch and a football pitch, Thorp said.

The majority of funding for the development came from the Ministry of Education School Investment Package funding stream of $400,000 for special projects.

Thorp said that some additional funds have come through the school’s Old Boys through the Old Boys’ Foundation.

He told The Timaru Herald at the start of the year, that the redevelopment was a “once in a generation’’ project.

The Rectory Field will be home to the “strong” Timaru Boys High School football team.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of Timaru Boys’ High School sports ground.

“It will be the new home of our strong football team, and hopefully is there is any extra money we will build a stand for people to view games from,” Thorpe said.

The school had no tenders from South Canterbury firms for the job, so TIC from Christchurch took on the contract and are using subcontractors from the Timaru area.

The main objective in the project was to level out the field to make it the home of football for the school and to upgrade the irrigation and drainage, he said.

“We didn’t have a big problem with flooding, but it was something that needed to be addressed.

“In the winter or after a lot of rain there would be excess water on the rectory field.”

The field redevelopment has not taken away too much from the school’s physical education department, as the school has an all weather turf, but Thorp said the school will be glad for the work to finish.

He hopes for the field to be completed by the end of the year.