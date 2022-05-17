Woman hopes to avoid amputation after long wait leaves ankle deformed

Debbie Cuthbert was told she'd sprained her ankle. Months later she's still waiting to learn if she'll lose her foot.

Nine months after injuring her ankle as she stepped off the school bus she was driving, Debbie Cuthbert has been left with a swollen deformed ankle, and the threat of having her lower leg amputated.

Cuthbert says she sought medical help for the injury from a number of different medical professionals – and feels let down by her experience. She hopes an appointment at Christchurch Hospital’s Orthopaedic Outpatient Department on Wednesday morning will mark the start of a better experience.

Cuthbert, who now resides in Christchurch, injured herself on September 10 last year. Then a resident of Temuka, Cuthbert went home and elevated her leg. It did not improve over the weekend, and she said she sought medical help at Timaru Hospital.

She said it was there she was told she had sprained her ankle.

Cuthbert said she questioned the diagnosis at the time, and said she thought something was broken because she “could feel things moving in there”, but was told by the doctor it was “just old age” and sent home with an elasticated bandage and a pair of crutches.

Cuthbert said the injury got worse, and she tried returning to the hospital.

“They said, we can’t see you, we’ve already told you, there’s nothing wrong.

“I went to physio for over a month, and I was saying to the physio, something’s not right, look at it moving!”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Debbie Cuthbert injured her ankle in September 2021 and was told it was a sprain - several diagnoses and many months later, she’s finally got an appointment at the orthopaedic department.

Cuthbert said the physiotherapist chastised her, saying she was too dependent on her crutches, and encouraged her to only use one sparingly.

It wasn’t until she visited the Riccarton Urgent Care clinic when her foot became infected while on a weekend trip to Christchurch, that staff told her she “shouldn’t be wandering around with a foot like this”.

“So it was back to referrals, and specialists, and waiting around.”

Cuthbert paid to see an orthopaedic surgeon in Timaru who sent her for more X-rays.

As a result, it was discovered the foot was dislocated, and had worsened with time.

“I bought a mobility scooter to get around, and used crutches, but there are times you have to walk a couple of steps, and with time it’s just slipped more and more out.”

The surgeon told her she had no choice but to have the leg amputated below the knee, due to complications with her circulation resulting from diabetes.

But further tests showed Cuthbert’s circulation in her lower leg was fine.

“Two other doctors in Timaru said the best thing would be amputation.

“Another one said we could put a pin in, but because I’m diabetic, the orthopaedic surgeon diagnosed Charcot Foot [a nerve affliction often related to diabetes], and said there’s nothing else wrong.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cuthbert said the ordeal had been emotionally and physically taxing for her and her daughter.

“One of the Timaru doctors referred me to a vascular surgeon in Christchurch, he was really good, but it took eight weeks to sign a letter for the referral.”

He told her it was clearly an injury, not Charcot Foot.

Since then, Cuthbert had received a letter telling her she could make an appointment to get her ulcer looked at. “I said no, the ulcer’s nearly gone, I’m waiting to see someone about an operation. They said they’d get back to me, but they never did.”

After speaking out about her concerns publicly last week, Cuthbert received a phone call saying she had an appointment for Wednesday.

Cuthbert is relieved to have the appointment, but nervous about what she might be told.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cuthbert has struggled with anxiety, pain, and mental “turmoil” as she has tried to get help in the public health system.

“Earlier on, the plan had been to put my leg bone back in my foot socket, then put a big pin right up through my foot and leg bone and fuse my foot and ankle, but that was months ago I was told that, who knows?

“They could say it’s too damaged, it’s got to come off.”

She is expecting to be triaged “to see how urgent I am”, but said she’s “been told I'm urgent pretty much all the way through, but urgent doesn’t really mean urgent in the health system.”

Cuthbert said she shifted north just before Christmas.

She already had plans to move to Christchurch, but brought them forward hoping she would be able to access better wrap-around care.

“But that didn’t pan out.”

She said alongside the physical pain and restricted mobility, the uncertainty and fear has “been very difficult mentally”.

“The turmoil over when I thought it would have to be amputated, and then to be told maybe I might be alright, then to be left all over again.

Cuthbert said the whole experience has also been difficult for her 11-year-old daughter.

Cuthbert said she went to the Health and Disability Commission, who told her they can only focus on a specific complaint.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cuthbert is unsure if the foot can be saved, but expects to know more after finally getting an appointment with the orthopaedic department at Christchurch Hospital.

“But I said, it’s not one person, the whole health system has let me down.”

“I tried the Ombudsman, which didn’t work, so I started emailing Andrew Little.

“I wanted to know why is it OK to leave someone like this?”

She said she wished the minister would talk to people impacted by health system shortages such as herself, and “fix it where it’s broken.”

“It’s dysfunctional. But I’m not the only one, there’s lots of other people in the system, and it just doesn’t work.”

