Finalists announced for South Canterbury Business Excellence Awards

This year’s South Canterbury Business Excellence Awards will follow a red traffic light protocol, departing from the traditional event to become five consecutive events throughout the afternoon and evening. (File photo)

Organisers say next month’s Ara Business Excellence Awards will demonstrate the resilience of the South Canterbury business community more than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finalists for the awards, announced on Saturday, “clearly demonstrate the fighting spirit of this community”, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said.

While the number of entries are slightly down on previous years, Smith described it as “humbling to see how many businesses have put their best foot forward to showcase what they and their teams have been achieving”.

She said despite the pandemic and a range of unprecedented challenges, there is still a “very impressive line up of finalists”.

“The pride in every entry is clear to see, and it is the innovation and tenacity of our people that sees South Canterbury still performing so strongly as an economy and of course a great place to live,” she said.

She said the cross-section of industries which have entered the awards is impressive, with a range of sectors represented.

Celebrity master of ceremonies Jason Gunn will compère five consecutive smaller events, running from midday to 7pm on June 20, culminating in the presentation of the Supreme Award at a cocktail event.

Smith had previously said the red traffic light friendly format would stay, despite the shift in Covid settings, to ensure planning could go ahead with some certainty.

The awards resumed in 2021, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Category judges are Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett, Pye Group director Michelle Pye, Ara Institute of Canterbury, senior lecturer, department of business and digital technologies Andrew Hercus and Landon McMillan, manager, investment and enterprise policy, Ministry Business Innovation and Employment.

The special award judges are South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith, and Malcolm Eadie, Progressive Solutions for the Emerging Leader award, Dr William Rolleston, South Pacific Sera, and Fiona Stevens, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce for the Innovation and Technology award, Environment Canterbury for the Sustainability and Environmental award, Gordon Handy, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce and Leonie Rasmussen, Ara Institute of Canterbury for the Supporting Local award, 2degrees for the Workplace Wellbeing award, and the Chamber of Commerce board for the Special Commendation.

The 2022 finalists are:

Emerging Business

360 Cranes & Haulage

High Street Stitch & Print

Manage My Cashflow

Millie Rose Boutique

The Learning Barn

Trinity Employment Services

Small Business

BLANK SPACE.

Burkes Brewing Co

Greenhenz

MenardsNZ

Petronella's Bookstore

Medium Business

Blue Lake Eatery & Bar

Glentanner High Country Heli Hike

The Oxford

Vetta Group

Large Business

Barker Fruit Processors

Hermitage Hotel

Lynn River

Makikihi Fries

Parr & Co

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury

Global Exporter

Oceania Dairy

Viberi New Zealand

Community Organisation

Alzheimers South Canterbury

Gloriavale Leavers' Support

Multicultural Aoraki

The South Canterbury Drama League

Timaru Budget Advisory Trust

Emerging Leader

Oceania Dairy Limited - Regan McLay

Oceania Dairy Limited - Robbie Breen

Opuha Water - James Cullimore

Trinity Employment - Cassandra Slumskie

Workplace Wellbeing Award

Barker Fruit Processors

Bidwill Trust Hospital

Oceania Dairy

Parr & Co

Innovation & Technology Award

Blue Lake Eatery & Bar

Vetta Group

Supporting Local Award

Gloriavale Leavers' Support

The Aoraki Multicultural Council

The South Canterbury Drama League

Timaru District Libraries

Sustainability and Environmental Award