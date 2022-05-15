English shearer to pay $2500 to Waimate assault victim

Alex Clapham’s offer to pay $2500 in reparation following an assault must be paid to his victim, Judge Joanna Maze ruled in the Timaru District Court.

An “ashamed” English shearer has been ordered to pay $2500 to a man he punched and kicked as he lay on the ground during a serious assault in Waimate.

Alex James Clapham, 26, of Yorkshire, appeared for sentence in the Timaru District Court on Friday via an audiovisual link from the Rotorua District Court, having admitted a charge of assault with intent to injure on February 22 in relation to an incident in Waimate in 2021.

Clapham and his co-offender, former top New Zealand shearer Ethan Pankhurst, assaulted the man in the early hours of October 9 outside the Royal Tavern, after Pankhurst had become involved in a verbal altercation after they had been drinking at the bar.

The assault coincided with the 2021 Waimate Shears event, which is held as part of the national competition shearing circuit.

READ MORE:

* Former top NZ shearer admits assault charges after Waimate brawl

* Second man admits role in Waimate assault



Clapham’s lawyer, Kelly Beazley, said Clapham offered to pay reparation in the form of $2000 to a suitable Waimate charity and $500 to the victim, or all to the victim.

Beazley said Clapham had no previous history of offending, accepted that alcohol was involved in the incident and had stopped drinking since that night.

“He’s absolutely ashamed of himself.”

Beazley said Clapham absolutely loved his job as a shearer and any community-based sentence would impact his job.

“He is hoping to go back to England now that the borders are reopening and is hoping to return to New Zealand to resume shearing in the Central Otago area.”

Beazley submitted that Clapham could be convicted and ordered to come up for sentence if called on with police prosector Dave Tod not in favour in saying “the act, in the first instance, is serious”.

Judge Maze said the main offender, Pankhurst, was sentenced to supervision and reparation, and she could not impose a heavier sentence on Clapham who was also a first offender.

The assaulted man, who was knocked unconscious, also suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruising to the right eye area and face with Judge Maze saying Clapham had punched and kicked the victim who had already been beaten to the ground by his co-offender and delivered repeated punches to his head.

Judge Maze said detention was not viable as he was a shearer, and she took that to mean his residence changes a lot.

“You have no previous convictions ... you have arrived today with $2500, and I think that it is appropriate that offer goes to the victim, not the community.”

Judge Maze gave full credit for the reparation offer, also took into account an apology letter and the fact Clapham had expressed remorse, and it was his first conviction.

In ordering the $2500 reparation to the victim, Judge Maze also convicted Clapham and ordered him to come up for sentence if called up in 12 months. That means if Clapham appears in court again within that time, he can be sentenced on the assault charge.