Fire service still looking for bags that fell from Washdyke fire engine on way to call-out

A locker malfunction on a fire engine based at Washdyke has resulted in two bags falling out while the crew were on the way to a call-out on Monday.

The hunt to find two bags of gear which fell out of a Washdyke-based fire engine on its way to an emergency call on Monday continues.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency New Zealand, on Tuesday morning, made an appeal to the public for sightings of the two bags.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander Stephen Butler said, as of 4.50pm on Tuesday, they were yet to locate the bags.

A social media post on the Mid-South Canterbury page says the bags fell out due to a locker malfunction on the fire appliance on Monday around 6pm.

READ MORE:

* Smoking motor prompts multiple fire unit callouts to Timaru's port

* Multiple fire call-outs over the weekend

* One person seriously injured in three-car-crash south of Timaru



“The rear driver’s side locker opened while responding to a call,” the post says.

“Two bags fell out, one black bag containing hardware for our lines rescue equipment, carabiners, pulleys, decenders etc.

“This is a crucial piece of kit, it's useless to anyone else and one bag containing orange chemical splash suits.”

The post says the locker came open somewhere along State Highway 1 between Washdyke and Timaru.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bags similar to the ones pictured were lost after a locker opened on a Washdyke fire appliance.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they’ve received reports of the two bags alongside the highway near Harvey Norman and will be looking into that sighting on Tuesday.

Butler said the incident has been reported as a near-miss accident in their system and will be investigated.

If found, please message the Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency NZ page, drop it off to the Timaru police station or fire station.