Croquet club member 'gutted' after her mallet was stolen in a break-in

A Timaru croquet club has been targetted by thieves for the second time in four years, with club members needing to fundraise to replace the stolen items.

A John Deere lawn mower, a four-wheeled garden trolly, a custom-made croquet mallet, and timer clocks were taken at the break-in at Ashbury Croquet Club, in Park View Tce, believed to have taken place between May 3 and 4, chairperson Maurice Young said.

It follows the theft of another lawnmower from the club about four years ago, which was never recovered.

“The green lawnmower is self-propelled and pretty distinctive,” Young said.

Young said The Timaru Herald would not be able to print what he wanted to say to those who had stolen the equipment.

“The lawnmower belonged to a club member, the mallet belonged to a lady [Dorothy Swale] and the rest of the equipment stolen was purchased through fundraising and raffles,’’ Young said.

“We will just have to tighten our belts and get new equipment through fundraising again. The lawnmower kept our lawn tidy and the trolley was handy around the club.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dorothy Swale lines up her shot at the Ashbury Croquet Club on Tuesday.

The timer clocks would not be useful unless for use in another sport, he said.

“I have no clue why somebody would nick them.”

The club has had to change its security measures, he said.

One of those impacted by the break-in was club member Dorothy Swale, whose custom-made croquet mallet, was taken.

She has been left feeling “gutted” after the theft, which was specifically made for her by a manufacturer.

“I feel gutted, and it was in a nice carry bag. Maybe that’s why they wanted to steal it,” Swale said.

“I still keep hoping it might turn up somewhere eventually. I enjoyed playing with it and for now I’m just using the club ones.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Ashbury Croquet Club.

Swale, a member of the club for about three years, said the red carry bag for the mallet was a Christmas gift from her daughter, and contained gloves and score-keeping beads.

“I’d like to think it might turn up, and I’ve been looking for it online to see if anybody would be selling it.”

Police confirmed an investigation is underway following the break-in at the club.