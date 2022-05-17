Timaru District Holdings announces fifth director

A Waikato-based financial executive has been named as the fifth director on the Timaru District Holdings' Limited board.

Aaron Bethune's appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by TDHL chairperson Mark Rogers who said he "is a perfect addition to the TDHL board as we continue to manage existing investments and consider new growth opportunities for the Timaru region".

"He brings considerable commercial and analytical experience with his CFO and business advisory roles," Rogers said in a TDHL media release.

Bethune has recently been appointed head of financial planning and analytics at Tainui Group Holdings in Hamilton. He has had roles with Balle Brothers (group general manager finance) and Waipa Networks (corporate services manager). He is also a board trustee for the Spirit of Adventure Trust as well as chairperson of their finance and investment committee.

Bethune joins Rogers and Rebecca Keoghan as independent directors along with Timaru District Council’s appointed councillors Sally Parker and Peter Burt.

TDHL is the commercial arm of the council and invests strategically in growth organisations to support regional and community prosperity.

TDHL has a 50% shareholding in PrimePort Timaru Ltd and 47.5% in Alpine Energy Ltd as well as a portfolio of other key investment properties in and around Timaru.