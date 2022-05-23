Significant collection of works donated to Timaru gallery

Art gallery supporters and employees were thrilled to receive a significant donation of 70 artworks by various artists, most of which are by South Canterbury artists, from a local family recently.

Works by South Canterbury artists such as Ruth Millar, Margaret Crooks, Vivian Lynne and some drawings from Russell Clark and Eileen Mayo, were included in the donation.

The local family, who wished to remain anonymous, were happy to provide information about the donated collection through Aigantighe Art Gallery curator Cara Fitzgerald.

“The family are passionate about New Zealand art and would like these works to be in a public collection for the community to enjoy for generations to come. They also wanted to honour the local artist Ruth Millar, by having a substantial collection of her work in our regional gallery,” Fitzgerald said.

“There was a mix of artists given in this gift, but they are predominantly by the local artist Ruth Millar. The collection includes archives, works on paper and paintings.”

The late Ruth Millar was born in Timaru, in 1914, according to the 1990 South Canterbury Artist’s retrospective.

The retrospective details years of Millar’s exhibitions from her first exhibition in 1956 at the Academy of Fine Arts, in Wellington, right up until 1989 at the Decor Art Gallery, in Timaru.

Also exhibiting at the Plunket Art Show at the Aigantighe Art Gallery in 1983.

Fitzgerald said Millar’s work is “revolutionary” and she was a very prevalent member of the South Canterbury Arts Society and in the wider community.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Titled Four Seasons, this work by South Canterbury artist Ruth Millar was one of 70 gifted to the Aigantighe Art Gallery.

The gallery is very grateful for the donation of artworks and relies on gifts like this donation to help preserve the art and art history of the region, she said.

“Having these artworks in our permanent collection will allow us to tell more of the stories of this local artist within the context of the history of our local arts community,” she said.

“We look forward to showing a selection of these gifted works in the near future.”