Snow falls in the Mackenzie, more chilly weather on the way

George Empson captured this video of snow racing in a freezing wind just west of Tekapo on Friday afternoon.

The temperature dropped in parts of South Canterbury on Friday, with snow falling in the Mackenzie.

Lake Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson said it was ‘’like a blizzard out west of us’.

Further inland Aoraki/Mt Cook School principal Sandra Rolls said it is 0C at the Mackenzie township, with snow falling lightly earlier in the day.

"It is sleeting again now,’’ Rolls said, just after 1pm.

The MetService recorded 3C at Aoraki/Mt Cook on Friday afternoon, but “feels like -3C’’ with southerly gusts up to 52 kilometres an hour.

Further south it also said Twizel was sitting at 2C but the temperature felt like -1C.

The MetService has also issued a road snowfall warning for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8).

“A few snow showers may affect the road until this evening [Friday] and up to one cenimetre of snow may settle on the road above 500 metres,’’ it says.

Supplied Snow in Mt Cook on Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan confirmed they are seeing some shower cells sneaking into the Mackenzie Country and producing snow.

“There’s an air mass with vigorous shower cells coming up the South Island and the freezing levels are dropping,” Corrigan said.

“We have also had reports of snow at Arthur’s Pass.”

Corrigan said the snow is not expected to last in the Mackenzie and is expected to clear by Friday evening.

“We often get the major snowfall incident of the year in May,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Snow falls to the west of Timaru on Friday.

The snowfall comes as the agency warned residents to wrap up with extra layers over the weekend with strong winds and cool temperatures expected in coastal South Canterbury and the Canterbury High Country.

That’s the word from another MetService meteorologist Angus Hines who said the overall set-up of weather across New Zealand and a cold wind from the far south, which has tracked a long way north, is the reason for the cool temperatures around the region.

“There’s a big long line of cool wind from the south which will bring rain showers to some regions and cold weather,’’ Hine said.

However, as coastal South Canterbury is tucked away compared to other regions it will not get too much of the wet weather.

George Empson/Supplied The snow line and temperatures dropped overnight around Lake Takapō/Tekapo as shown on Friday morning.

For Friday, Hines said South Canterbury residents can expect a continued south-westerly wind with the chance of a few quick showers.

“There are chances of passing wet weather,” Hines said.

“The day looks to be quite chilly with fairly strong winds. The maximum temperature for today [Friday] will be 8C, and it is not expected to warm up too much and the overnight temperature is expected to be 0C.”

Weather around coastal South Canterbury over the weekend is expected to keep the region reasonably cool during the day and at night.

George Empson/Supplied The Mackenzie on early Friday afternoon.

Most of the severe weather risks for the Canterbury High Country have passed, Hines says, but the weekend is still expected to be windy and cool due to a chilly south-westerly wind.

“The snow level today [Friday] is expected to be 800m.”

Gavin “Snow” Loxton, owner of Sawdon Station in the Mackenzie region, said farmers in the high country would be fine, and were already expecting the weather to change.

George Empson/Supplied MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said Coastal South Canterbury is tucked away and will not get too much of the wet weather.

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said farmers would keep a closer eye on the river levels and the strong wind.

“It's not unusual weather for May,” Anderson said.