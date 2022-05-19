Public to decide new colour of Scott Base in Antarctica

Concept drawing of the new Scott Base in Antarctica in orange, one of three options for the new colour scheme.

It’s been green for as long as anyone can remember, but the colour of New Zealand’s new home on the ice will be decided by the public.

Antarctica New Zealand is polling the country for its colour choices – kikorangi, karaka or kākāriki (blue, orange or green) – for the $344 million rebuild of the sprawling research hub.

Scott Base was first developed in 1957 as a support base for the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition, and has been variously upgraded and added to since, with the last major infrastructure investments in the 1980s and mid-1990s.

Timaru won the contract to host the multi-million dollar redevelopment’s construction due to start later 2022, and expected to be completed by 2028.

ANTHONY POWELL/ANTARCTICA NZ The development of New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica dates from 1957, with decades of alterations and additions.

Scott Base Redevelopment project director Jon Ager said people could be forgiven if they thought that Antarctica is “simply white’’.

“While snow and ice cover the continent, there is a rich palette of colour if you know where to look – connections to land, sky and water really stand out,” Ager said.

Anthony Powell/Hugh Broughton Architect New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica with an inset of colour options for the new base that will be constructed at Timaru's PrimePort over the next few years.

Ager said the colour choices were narrowed down in conjunction with the project’s architect.

“People can choose between the blue of the glaciers, the green of the Southern Aurora, or orange like the cheeks of emperor penguins.

“I’m personally in favour of orange because of its historic connection to the 1957 Trans Antarctic Expedition, but now it’s up to Kiwis to decide.”

In 1958, Sir Edmund Hillary arrived at the South Pole atop an orange Massey Ferguson tractor, making him and his New Zealand party the first to reach the South Pole overland since Robert Falcon Scott in 1912.

It was on that expedition that Hillary and his team – intended as support team to Sir Vivian Fuchs – built the first of the Scott Base buildings on Ross Island.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said the original base was a mixture of orange, red and yellow.

“In 1965 the base was re-painted green, to remind people of New Zealand.”

The original green is said to have been British Standard BS670, though the shade now is a perky Chelsea Cucumber Resene 6-071.

“Helping us choose the colour is a way to feel connected to our Antarctic legacy, understand the important science that happens at Scott Base, and to shape the next chapter of its history.

“As we’ve seen with the recent sea level rise projections, what happens in Antarctica affects us here. It influences our atmosphere, oceans, weather patterns and temperatures.

Stuff A Tucker Sno-Cat on display in Canterbury Museum, one of four which completed the Antarctic crossing as part of the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition led by Sir Vivian Fuchs and Sir Edmund Hillary. (File photo)

“New Zealanders have always been great supporters of Scott Base, they even held bake sales and other fundraisers to get Sir Ed and his team to the ice. Kiwis have been at the base every day and every night since then,” she said.

People can cast their votes at colourscottbase.co.nz.

Voting closes at midnight on June 14, 2022.