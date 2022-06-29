'Living day-to-day', father of teen killed in Timaru crash frustrated by system

It’s been 10 months since Stephen Drummond started his life sentence.

Ten months since his son and teenage mates spent weekends hanging out at the family home crashing on the couch overnight, and 10 months since he had to have a word when he thought one of them needed a bit of life advice.

That advice included telling his son and his friends not to go cruising in the car with their older friend Tyreese Fleming after he got his restricted licence.

Drummond said four of the kids he told not to do that are still alive today. But five others, including his 15-year-old son, Javarney, are not.

“I live from day-to-day. I mentally don’t have the headspace.

“At the end of the day it's dragging me down pretty thick. I’m not back at work. There’s two or three family members who’ve left their jobs, that’s how much of a dark hole it puts you in.

“I miss out on so much.

“I’m not going to see him grow up, have grand kids, anything like that.”

Supplied Javarney Drummond, in a school photo from 2021.

Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, were killed instantly when the overloaded Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in hit a power pole at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads with such force it was torn in two just before 7.30pm on August 7, 2021.

Fleming, the driver and sole survivor of the crash, initially faced five charges of manslaughter, pleading guilty to reduced charges of dangerous driving causing death at a High Court appearance in April.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two years and six months in jail and disqualified from driving for five years.

The 19-year-old, who had obtained his restricted licence just three days before the crash, had been drinking alcohol.

Social media posts from the night showed Fleming “vortexing” (sculling while swirling the bottle) at least two bottles of Long White, a pre-mix vodka drink.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Stephen Drummond, left, walks alongside the casket he painted for his son Javarney. (File photo)

‘’I feel ripped off that he killed my boy, and at the end of the day, it was just stupidity over alcohol.

“If alcohol wasn’t involved, if you could have put it down to a simple basic accident, instead of what it was.”

It is one of the reasons Drummond said the police decision to lower the charges from manslaughter to dangerous driving was difficult for him to accept.

The loss of his son and his mates has shattered the lives of Drummond and his family, just as it has the other families who lost their boys that night, and many friends and loved ones trying to absorb such a senseless loss of life.

He smiles recalling happier days when his son’s friends would turn up to hang out at his home – a safe place where he says they were welcome at all hours – and speaks warmly about the years he spent as a hands-on dad while his wife worked night shifts when the children were young.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Drummond family and friends, from left Manawa Ellerbroek, Stephen Drummond, Aliimau Fisa, Kiwa Tuhakaraina, Zarlea and Robyn Drummond, outside court on Wednesday.

‘’I’d come home from work, have the kids for a few hours and put them to bed, I spent more time with my kids than lots of fathers. I had to, because there was nobody else, but it changed my life – it was eight or nine years that gave me a totally different focus.

“It was probably one of the best things I ever did.”

Drummond smiles again as he remembers each of the boys, talking of the opportunities that lay ahead of them – apprenticeships, jobs, achievements in their chosen sports – opportunities that were all cut short on August 7, 2021.

He had been talking to Javarney about leaving school to do an apprenticeship.

“I said ‘instead of wasting another year, you’ve got enough credits to do this polytech course, let’s do it’.

“I offered to enrol him in the building course.

Composite/Stuff Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in the car crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021.

“A week later he was dead... the paperwork to do it is still sitting at the end of his bed.

“I’m not saying he was a perfect kid, he got into trouble a couple of times at school, but he had a clean record, and he was doing pretty good.”

Drummond said one of Javarney’s teachers told him his son had plans to become a mechanic.

Speaking out about the situation is not something that comes easily, but the desire to do what he can to honour the boys’ lives and fight for some form of justice keeps him going, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tributes to the five teenagers killed in the crash were left around the pole the car hit on Seadown Rd. (File photo)

He now lives a new reality, people avoiding him for fear of not knowing what to say, many of his son’s friends no longer visiting, and said he had even been abused in a supermarket by supporters of Fleming.

“At the end of the day, he’d drunk alcohol, he took those kids for a joyride.

“I do feel sorry for him, I’m not saying I don’t ... it was a 20-minute decision he made wrong, and that took five lives.”

But, Drummond has struggled with his experience of how the system treats those left behind in such tragic circumstances.

When Fleming agreed to take part in restorative justice meetings, following much discussion with his family, Drummond said he decided to participate.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The five teenagers were killed instantly when the car they were travelling in crashed on Seadown Rd in August 2021.

He said family members were concerned that by taking part, they would merely be assisting Fleming in getting a reduction to his sentence.

“But I looked into it at first, and thought since it had been granted, and he said he would do it, I will do it to see what he wants to say.

“I never believed I’d get anything out of it that would make me happy, but I thought if it’s going to help him to get on with his life, and if he had something nice to say to me, I could work with that.”

But, following several meetings, he said he was told by restorative justice facilitators he could no longer participate.

“They kept saying I wasn’t going to benefit from it, they didn’t explain what they meant by that.”

Having dedicated time to the process he said he was frustrated to be told his words were not suitable.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stephen Drummond said he was looking forward to hearing what Tyreese Stuart Fleming, above, had to say to him in a restorative justice meeting, but he did not have the chance to do so.

“I feel ripped off.”

Drummond said he can not understand why authorities wanted to manage what he would say to Fleming.

He said he was told to ask about his son’s final moments.

But he believes he already knows much of what happened, from others who were with the teens before the crash.

“I wanted to talk to him to see if he’d show any remorse. He hasn’t shown any remorse so far, he hasn’t shed a tear.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stephen Drummond said he felt like the process had been one-sided.

“There’s a reason why I was doing it.

“I was going to stay open and calm, and if he wanted to talk, we’d talk, but if not I’d promised them I’d get up and walk out.

“I wasn’t going to say anything awful, I promised them I was going to be nice. He has a police bodyguard, and I actually think that's fair.”

Valentina Bellomo A community Mass for the five teens killed in Saturday's Timaru car crash was held at Sacred Heart Basilica.

Drummond said he felt like the process had been “one-sided”.

“It felt like it was pushing about him [Fleming] and what he‘s going to do in the future, how he’s going to move on. What do you say when you've got a lady sitting across the table from you talking about someone’s future, what he’s going to do, when he killed your kid?

“I can be really angry, but it’s not going to get me anywhere, it’s not going to help me. At the end of the day, I’m not really an angry person, but I should be, I’ve lost my son.

“What they want you to do is get you to put it all in writing, so they can screen it all, and if you change from that they’ll shut you down.’’

He said other parents had taken part in the process.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tyreese Fleming and family members arrive court on Wednesday morning.

“I was looking forward to the meeting, and I feel like I’ve been shafted.

“It’s not about us, I got told right from the start through the court system ... it’s not about us, and it’s not about our kids, it’s about people who are still living.’’

The Ministry of Justice website describes the restorative justice conference as “an informal, facilitated meeting between a victim, offender, support people and any other approved people, such as community representatives or interpreters’’.

“A trained facilitator will be at the conference to keep everyone safe and supported. They will also make sure the discussion stays on track,’’ it says.

It says the conference gives the offender a chance to take responsibility for their offending, apologise to their victim, decide “how to put right the harm caused”, and find ways to avoid reoffending.

Supplied The custom painted coffin of Javarney Drummond. His father Stephen, a panel beater, said he should have been painting his boy’s car, but painted his coffin instead.

Community-based groups around the country provide restorative justice services on contract to the Ministry of Justice.

Safer Mid Canterbury, which handles the contract for Timaru, said it was unable to speak to the media, referring enquiries back to the Ministry, which would not comment on Drummond’s experience, but disputed any claim that by participating in restorative justice, an offender would receive an automatic reduction on their sentence.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said they are “not able to comment on the circumstances of an individual case”, but “are happy to clarify any information as it pertains to the justice system’’.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Tyreese Fleming and family members of the five Timaru teenagers killed in a crash in August 2021 at the Timaru Courthouse for Fleming's sentencing on Wednesday.

“Under the Sentencing Act 2002, any outcomes of restorative justice processes that have occurred must be taken into account at sentencing.

“However, there is no prescribed discount on a sentence for a person who takes part in restorative justice. Sentencing is a judicial decision and is determined by the circumstances of individual cases,” Crafar said.

Drummond said Fleming’s silence since the crash has been a source of frustration, and while he wanted the chance to sit across the table from him, he hadn’t held out much hope of getting many answers.

“He’s a kid of not much more than two or three words.

“I’ve babysat him, I’ve looked after him, I know him quite well, I know the family quite well.”

Fleming posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed to social media a day after the crash with a message which read: “Hello everyone just wanted to say I’m not dead I am very very lucky to still be alive and I can’t believe what has happened and I am so so so sorry to the families that I have put in pain coz of stupid mistakes that I made that has costed 5 lives.”

Fleming refused to be interviewed by police.

Keiller MacDuff/Stuff Manawa Ellerbroek, 17, and Aliimau Fisa, 17, arrive at court on Wednesday wearing hoodies they made to remember their mate Javarney Drummond.

The only other statement prior to sentencing had been via his lawyer who entered guilty pleas in court.

“It’s not really co-operating with the world to make things better,” Drummond said.

He was pleased Fleming received a custodial sentence, but felt he should not have received credit for remorse and said emotional harm payments the families were offered the day before sentencing were offensive.

He said the whole process had been incredibly difficult for all the families, and the many friends who lost multiple mates that night.

Now, Drummond has to pick up the pieces, and try to rebuild a life for his family.

“We’ve got 28 hours of counselling coming up, between now and Christmas if we want to take it.

"I've already done the hardest bit, the hardest bit was burying my boy.”