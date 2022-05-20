Child taken to hospital in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Timaru

A child was taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Timaru on Thursday.

The incident about 12.30pm happened in the New World Timaru carpark, off Wai-iti Rd, which resulted in a young child being injured by a moving car, Foodstuffs NZ head of co-operative public relations Emma Wooster said.

“Our thoughts are with those involved, and we would like to thank the members of the public who witnessed the incident and acted quickly to get help and provide immediate support,” Wooster said.

A police media team spokesperson said police attended the incident but no further information was available.

St John spokesperson Amy Milne said two ambulances responded to an incident outside the Unichem Pharmacy at Highfield Mall on Wai-iti Rd at 12.29pm.

“One patient was treated and transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” Milne said.