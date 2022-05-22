Timaru pupils learn new skills at Caroline Bay bike park

Twenty Waimataitai School pupils walk their bicycles to the Caroline Bay bike skills park for a safety session with police on Thursday.

The Caroline Bay bike skills park has been used by pupils at a Timaru school for the first time as part of a safe cycling programme hosted by New Zealand Police.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Jake Spiteri,10, centre, adjusts his helmet at the Caroline Bay bike skills park during a bike safety training session with the New Zealand Police on Thursday.

About 50 Waimataitai School pupils headed to the park on Thursday morning to get a hands-on safety lesson, school community officer Senior Constable Deb Quested, of Timaru, said.

In the past a track had been laid out at the school for lessons to be held, Quested said.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Ava Berry, 10, (wearing pink helmet) listens intently at the lesson on Thursday.

“We met with Waimataitai School who suggested using the bike park,” Quested said.

“We tweaked what we usually do, and it worked out really well. [It’s] a huge credit to the team who worked hard to get the cycle track up and running.

READ MORE:

* First stage of Caroline Bay bike skills park officially opened

* Ara students out on the water of Caroline Bay as part of final assessment

* Caroline Bay playground upgrade progresses



Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Waimataitai School pupils walk with their bicycles towards the Caroline Bay bike skills park on Thursday morning.

“It was just amazing to use.”

Quested said the track gives children the experience of using road rules they need to learn without the danger of cars around them.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Bingle Templeton, 10, helps Aiden Tan, 11, to tighten his helmet during the lesson.

The lessons were the beginning of driver training for the children and everything they learnt helped to make them safe road users, she said.

The bike skills park, a project spearheaded by Timaru Suburban Lions was officially opened in December 2020.

The club said the idea for a bike skills park in Caroline Bay came after club members saw the success of one in Napier.