Pink beard shaved at Timaru Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Patrons of the Timaru Town and Country Club gathered on Sunday to raise money for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

Brianne Wilson has had no family links to breast cancer, but says she understands it affects a lot of families.

With that in mind, and wanting to create an event to encourage people to get out again for a good cause after Covid-19 restrictions, the Timaru Town and Country Club chef organised Pink Ribbon fundraisers at her workplace at the weekend.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Holly Andrews, left, Sarah Armstrong, Kyla Harper, 8-months old, and Jim Harper, Elva Toshach and Terry Armstrong at the Timaru Town and Country Club Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Sunday.

The events, all raising money for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, culminated on Sunday with a big Pink Ribbon Breakfast, which included the shaving of a pink beard.

“It has been a very successful weekend,’’ Wilson said.

“I can’t give you a final total of the results yet, but we definitely have blown our $1500 target,which is amazing, and I am really happy with.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pink Ribbon Breakfast organiser and Timaru Town and Country Club chef Brianne Wilson adding up the money from the beard shaving on Sunday, to be added to the final total of the weekend’s fundraising efforts.

She has been planning the weekend since March and was “overwhelmed” by the community support.

“I started contacting local businesses in March and I have had a lot of support from local businesses, it is really great,” she said.

Many had donated prizes for a raffle and made various other contributions to the weekend, but it was her employer she said she was most grateful to, letting her organise the event and hold it at the club.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Town and Country Club president Peter Leggett sips a mocktail at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

Timaru Town and Country Club president Peter Leggett said he could ‘’not be more proud’’ for the club to get behind the event and commended Wilson on her attention to detail and hard work in planning the event.

One of those who attended the fundraiser was Timaru man Jim Harper who dyed his beard pink and let hairdresser Sally Laing shave it off, raising even move money at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

People paid anywhere from $5 to $20 to get the chance to shave Harper’s beard off.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jim Harper’s pink beard is shaved by Sally Laing during the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

“He has been through the hoops health wise himself with cancer, and it is a really special thing to do, good on him,’’ Leggett said.

Leggett said he counted more than $100 in notes put into a bucket as part of a collection to shave Harper’s beard off.

“I’ll be pink for while will I?” Harper asked the crowd gathered at the club, when he realised the pink hair dye he had used to dye his beard pink had also stained his skin.