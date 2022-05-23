Large diesel theft from South Canterbury farm

The theft of 1312 litres of diesel from a farm inland from Temuka is believed to have happened on May 18 about 2.20am. (File photo)

The theft of more than a thousand litres of diesel from a South Canterbury dairy farm has been reported to police.

The theft of 1312 litres of diesel, worth about $3200 at the current fuel pump prices, from a property on John Talbot Rd, inland from Temuka, is believed to have happened on May 18 about 2.20am.

Sergeant Malcolm Lindsay of Temuka said the diesel was siphoned from a 2.5 ton tank.

“It's an odd incident,” Lindsay said.

“The offenders would have had to have a large tank themselves and a vehicle to take the fuel.”

Lindsay said there is no CCTV footage and the police had visited the owners of the property who had no suspects themselves.

“There are no lines of inquiry,” he said.

Lindsay asks anybody with information about the incident to speak to the police or ring 105.