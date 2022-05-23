South Canterbury refugee settlement service contract renewed

A South Canterbury social services provider has been contracted for a further six years as a refugee settlement provider.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) was confirmed by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), along with Ashburton's Safer Mid Canterbury, as two organisations to continue providing refugee settlement support services.

PSSC's contract for Timaru is for a further six years.

PSSC's chief executive officer, Carolyn Cooper, said they were pleased to continue providing the valuable service to former refugees.

“Our Refugee Settlement Services team have worked hard to establish the service, and support former refugees who have arrived since 2020.

"I’m proud of what we have achieved and pleased that MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) recognised our capabilities and dedication to this service.”

PSSC said there had been disruptions to the number of refugees arriving since 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

With the new contract in place, and border openings happening, PSSC hopes there will be regular arrivals of families into Timaru.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Refugee Settlement manager Fiona Jackson.

PSSC refugee settlement manager, Fiona Jackson, is excited to be able to continue growing the service.

Timaru was one of six new refugee settlement locations announced by INZ in 2019.

Additional settlement locations were to support the increase in the number of places available under the refugee quota programme. NZ’s annual refugee quota increased from 1000 to 1500 from July 2020, however INZ has reported that the quota has not been met since then due to the global impact of Covid-19.

INZ contracts 13 community-based providers to deliver settlement support services to quota refugees following their arrival in settlement locations around the country and three new refugee settlement location providers for Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch were announced on Friday.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen welcomes former refugees from Syria to Timaru in 2020.

INZ general manager for refugee and migrant services, Fiona Whiteridge, said an open tender process was completed to identify providers for each location.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the competitive tender process for our refugee settlement service locations, and I’m confident these new providers will successfully support new refugees to be active members of communities around Aotearoa New Zealand,” Whiteridge said.

“These contracts were awarded based on the providers meeting the service requirements and demonstrating the expertise and experience needed for particular locations.”

As part of the new service provider contracts, the timeframe that settlement services are available to arriving families will increase from 12 months to up to 24 months of their settlement in the community.

Contract negotiations for settlement services in Palmerston North, Levin, Masterton, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Dunedin, and Invercargill are ongoing and will be announced once they are finalised, INZ said.