No charges after young child hit by car at Timaru supermarket

A young child was hit by a car in Timaru’s New World car park after running from their mother on Thursday. (File photo)

A young child who was hit by a car in a Timaru supermarket car park on Thursday had run off from their mother prior to the incident and police do not intend to charge the driver.

The young child, which Stuff understands to be preschool aged, was taken to Timaru Hospital following the incident about 12.30pm in the New World car park in Wai-iti Rd.

On Monday, a police media team spokesperson said it appeared the young child had run away from their mother in the shopping centre car park and was struck by a car.

“Fortunately the car was travelling at low speed and there do not appear to have been any serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Police said the car was travelling at low speed in the car park and they do not intend to charge the driver over the incident. (File photo)

“The child was taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car remained at the scene and spoke to police.

“We do not anticipate any charges being laid.”

On Friday, St John spokesperson Amy Milne said two ambulances had responded to the incident outside the Unichem Pharmacy at Highfield Mall, in Wai-iti Rd, at 12.29pm.

“One patient was treated and transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” she said at the time.

South Canterbury District Health Board communications manager Karen Berry said the family had requested complete privacy.