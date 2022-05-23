Timaru Hospital has 10 Covid-19 patients

The number Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury as released by the region's district health board on May 23, 2022.

There are 10 people still in Timaru Hospital with Covid-19 according to Monday's data from the South Canterbury District Health Board.

Monday's hospitalised figure is the same as the last SCDHB release on Covid-19 figures that were released on Friday.

There are 92 new cases across the SCDHB area with 76 in the Timaru District, 11 in Waimate District and five in the Mackenzie District. There are 851 active cases across the SCDHB with the Timaru District having 709, Waimate District 84, Mackenzie District 57 and one unknown.

Recovered cases in 2022 are now 13,010.

The SCDHB encourages everyone in the region to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any Covid-19 symptoms or if they are a household contact of a positive case.

The SCDHB is also holding a pop-up immunisation clinc at 18 Woollcombe St, Timaru, on Saturday for children who are due MMR or Covid-19 vaccinations. No appointment is needed for the clinic which is open 12 midday to 4pm and the first 50 people vaccinated will receive a free CBay swim pass. MMR immunisations are free for anyone born after January 1969 who hasn’t had two recorded doses.