Woman's surgery a success months after dislocating foot

Debbie Cuthbert is recovering in Christchurch Hospital after having surgery on her dislocated ankle on Thursday.

A woman who spent nine months living with a dislocated ankle is recovering from long-awaited surgery in Christchurch Hospital.

Debbie Cuthbert injured her ankle after falling while she got off the school bus she was driving in September. Her injury was originally diagnosed as a sprained ankle, but on Thursday she underwent a surgery which took almost seven hours to repair her dislocated foot.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Cuthbert’s partner Tony Poole said the surgery to realign her foot to her leg, fuse bones in place, and insert plates had been a success.

“The surgeon said it would be at least a year until she’s on the better side of it,” Poole said.

READ MORE:

* ACC admits 'unnecessary delays', apologises for woman's long delay with dislocated foot

* Surgery confirmed to save woman's foot following months of agony

* Woman hopes to avoid amputation after long wait leaves ankle deformed



He said he was yet to see Cuthbert, who remained in post-surgical recovery on Friday, but he had spoken to her on the phone.

She told him she was “stoked” when the surgical team had shown her photos of her foot – which she said “looked like a foot again”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Debbie Cuthbert speaks to Stuff before her appointment at Christchurch Hospital's orthopaedic outpatient department on Wednesday

The lower leg is now in plaster and Cuthbert faces a long road to full recovery, he said.

“It is what it is, and it’s better than what she has been doing [living with a dislocation].”

He said his partner was “not one to complain”, but he felt she had not been treated well.

“Enough is enough.

“It’s just wrong how she’s been treated.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Debbie Cuthbert injured her ankle in September 2021 and was told at one stage she would have to have it amputated before finally getting surgery this week.

He said they planned to take the matter further as they did not want anyone else to endure a similar experience.

The surgery marked a turning point in a long battle to get treatment for the injury.

Since the fall, Cuthbert had seen a number of medical professionals, including presenting at Timaru Hospital where she was told she had sprained her ankle, she then endured months of physiotherapy and was even told she would need to have her lower leg amputated.

She also struggled to get the help she required from ACC. While the corporation accepted her claim for a wage subsidy, it did not initially tell her she was entitled to assistance with occupational therapy or accessibility equipment, leaving her to buy scooters, shower chairs and install ramps at her home at her own cost.

.

.