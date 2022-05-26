Timaru Boys' High School rugby jerseys reported stolen from grounds

The Timaru Boys’ High School First XV players celebrate after snatching the Trust Bank Cup from Nelson College earlier this month.

A Timaru schoolboys’ rugby kit has been reported stolen from its grounds, just days before it defends a South Island trophy.

The Timaru Boys’ High School First XV’s rugby jerseys were allegedly stolen from the grounds sometime over the weekend, leaving players and staff grumpy and frustrated.

">The team won the Trust Bank Cup, a South Island-wide challenge trophy, for the first time in 15 years, on May 17, after beating Nelson College.

The team will defend the trophy against Waimea Combined on Saturday in Nelson.

The school’s teacher-in-charge for rugby Edward Patterson said the jerseys were left at the school at the weekend and were found to be missing on Monday.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The stolen kit will be similar to these jerseys worn by Timaru Boys’ High School First XV players against Nelson College in 2021.

“We searched everywhere, and we couldn't find it,” Patterson said.

“We were convinced it was stolen, so we went to the police on Tuesday night and reported it stolen. We were hoping it would still turn up but it didn't.”

Patterson said team will now wear the Second XV team’s jerseys on Saturday.

“This is the first time this has happened in the school. It just seems like a bit of an opportunistic theft really.

“It has dawned on the boys now that they do not have a jersey to play with and some of them are grumpy and frustrated."

Sergeant Sam Winchester, of Timaru, said, on Thursday, a report of 22 white rugby jerseys had been reported stolen from the school grounds on Wednesday and enquiries continue.