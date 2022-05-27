Elderly driver who convinced son to lie to police over crash gets home detention

Ian McDonald tried to cover up driving his role in a serious crash, so he could renew his driving licence the Timaru District Court heard on Friday. (File photo)

An 82-year-old South Canterbury man, who asked his son to take the rap for a serious crash he had no involvement in, has been sentenced to home detention.

Maungati farmer Ian Bruce McDonald was told the lies he told as he attempted to pervert the course of justice were “inexplicable” when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Friday.

“You not only lied, but you invited your son into that lie,” Judge Joanna Maze said as she McDonald on charges of perverting the course of justice and careless use of a motor vehicle causing injury.

McDonald convinced his son, Mark Burton McDonald, to say he was driving the Toyota Hilux which crashed off Back Line Rd at 11pm on February 24 seriously injuring the 72-year-old front seat passenger.

READ MORE:

* Crews save man's life with CPR after vehicle rolls in Waitaki District

* Crew member in winch operator's blindspot when seriously injured on ship in PrimePort Timaru

* Future still unclear for site of demolished fire-damaged historic Te Kiteroa homestead



Ian McDonald had been drinking alcohol, whiskies and two beers, with friends in the Waimate area before he crashed off the rural shingle road at a moderate bend, driving across a grassed area before hitting a large tree.

“The defendant immediately called his son to the scene, who arrived before emergency services,” the summary of facts says.

“As the defendant had been drinking alcohol, and did not want to jeopardise his imminent driver licence renewal, he asked Mark to identify himself to police as the driver; and Mark agreed to do so.

“The defendant moved the vehicle Mark had arrived in out of plain sight and up a grassed knoll, so it would not be seen by arriving emergency services.”

When police arrived Mark McDonald provided a statement that he had been the driver and responsible for the crash and signed the statement.

Ian McDonald also spoke to police and confirmed his son as the driver at the time of the crash.

“The defendant first told police he was the front seat passenger and then said he was the rear left passenger.

“Police observations of the defendant at the scene was that he appeared to be intoxicated. The officer who spoke with him smelt alcohol on his breath. He gave slow and delayed responses when spoken to. At one point, he appeared to sway on his feet, and he leaned up against a fence post that was nearby.

DOUG SAIL/Stuff Backline Road was where the crash occurred on February 24, 2022.

“The defendant was not subject to breath screening procedures because police did not realise at the time that he was the driver.”

Judge Maze said because of the circumstances they will never know what the defendant's blood alcohol level was.

“It can't be quantified, because of your lies, no breath-test took place,” Judge Maze said.

The summary says a third party was then called to the scene by Mark McDonald to act as a ride home, “and to perpetuate the story Mark had been the driver of the crashed vehicle”.

“On the departure of police staff, Mark recovered his vehicle from where it had been hidden and drove the defendant and his other associate home. The third party called to the scene transported nobody home.”

Meanwhile, the victim reported severe neck and back pain at the scene and was transported to Timaru Hospital for further assessment. It was later revealed he had suffered two fractures to spinal vertebrae which required hospitalisation and surgery.

Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae said the crash victim did not wish to make a victim impact statement, but was recovering well and clearly supported the defendant in supplying a character reference.

It was also stated that the victim did not reveal the lie in his statement to police.

“He didn't say he (Mark McDonald) wasn't driving,” Macrae said, later agreeing with Judge Maze's question “so it was an omission rather than a false statement?”

Judge Maze said with the defendant being 82 years of age there existed a high level of respect and expectation in the community and what he had done in a bid to keep his licence was “inexplicable”.

“Your determination to keep driving was at the forefront of your mind.”

Judge Maze told the defendant the case was “a serious matter” and the harm done was significant to the victim, and significant to his own son.

“Your son wanted to go to police the next day, but you compromised him again until you had your licence renewed.

“It was six weeks later (April 4) when you went to police to admit what happened ... that was after you had renewed your licence.”

Judge Maze agreed with Crown submissions that the sentencing starting point was nine months’ jail with a one-month uplift for the high level of carelessness with alcohol being an aggravating factor. Judge Maze also agreed with the Crown on discounts of 25% for early guilty plea, plus 10% for remorse and good character and another 10% for age and ill health, leaving five months which was commuted to 10 weeks’ home detention.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months and reparation of $3000 was ordered to be paid to St John. Judge Maze said she assumed the crash cost also included the permanent loss of the vehicle which was written off.

Mark McDonald was initially charged with careless driving causing injury on March 24, but that was withdrawn and he pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice in the Timaru District Court on May 24. He will be sentenced on June 22.