Man arrested in Murchison after theft and aggravated robbery

Police arrested the man in Murchison, which is about 450km from Timaru, on Friday. (File photo)

A man who allegedly stole from a Timaru shop early on Thursday morning was arrested almost 450km away on Friday and faces a number of charges including aggravated robbery.

A police media spokesperson said the man was arrested in Murchison about 9.15am in relation to a theft at a retail store on Grey Rd, in Timaru, about 7.10am on Thursday.

“He has been charged with theft in relation to this incident.

“He is also facing a number of other charges including aggravated robbery in which a vehicle was allegedly taken from its owner in Christchurch on 25 May.”

READ MORE:

* Man charged over trail of destruction in Timaru appears in court

* Man arrested for firing BB gun in Timaru supermarket

* Police seeking man who left Timaru hardware store with $1600 trolley load of tools



A Timaru resident said they witnessed a Jeep Cherokeebeing driven in an aggressive manner in the Timaru CBD early on Thursday morning and ran to get out of its path as it was reversed at speed along the one-way Beswick St.

Police confirmed the two incidents were related.

The man was due to appear in the Nelson District Court on Friday.

“As these matters are now before the courts, Police have no further information.”

The Timaru Herald understands the retail store was Couplands Bakery. The company has been contacted for comment.