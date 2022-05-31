Shearing classes help prepare students for primary sector

A two-day shearing course has been included in a charitable trust’s programme to prepare South Canterbury school-leavers for a career in the farming industry.

Run by Growing Future Farmers (GFF), a trust which offers a programme teaching farm skills and business management, as part of its essential farm skills programme – organisers hope the wool shearing course will help attract young people to the industry.

“If you ask any wool and beef farmers around New Zealand, they will tell you that there is a shortage of skilled labour,” GFF general manager Cyn Smith said.

Nine students, aged between 17 and 20, attended the course which was held in Hamish Benny’s Hakataramea Valley woolshed.

Smith said the course was part of the trust’s entry level programme, which is designed to help train and prepare youth for the farming industry.

“The wool shearing course, which is part of a national essential farm skills programme, helps the students to learn the basics of the industry.”

Smith said the programme also involves training for tractor driving, fencing, animal welfare and financial literacy.

“GFF students are placed in different farms around South Canterbury and come together for courses to help them build capacity for the industry.”

Supplied GFF general manager Cyn Smith said the entry level programme is designed to help train students for sheep and beef farming.

Elite Wool Industry Training spokesperson, Kelly Macdonald, said it was the first shearing course they had run for Growing Future Farmers. The organisation runs shearing and wool handling courses in the Hakataramea Valley each year for a number of other contractors, Macdonald said.

“There is a shortage of both shearers and wool handlers.

“It is vital that we introduce the wool industry to young people who are interested in a career in the agricultural sector. With training, we are teaching them a new skill that can open many doors - whether it be financial, connections, or lifestyle,” she said.

Supplied GFF students who attended the two-day shearing course. Pictured from back from left are Jake Faulkner, 18, Jake Williams, 18, Ben Bartlett, 18, Rainer Willcock, 17, Quinn Lincoln, 18 and trainer Ringakaha Paewai. Sitting down from left are Ellise O’Neil, 18, Brooklyn Scott, 20, Antonia Black, 18, Mia Tudor, 18.

“The wool industry can offer an abundance of opportunities for young people, it's on training organisations to give trainees the right tools from the beginning and give them the best start.”

Macdonald said the sessions involve taking the beginners through the basics of the shearing handpiece and getting them comfortable holding the handpiece while also holding a sheep.

“They will start the practical training by belly crutching the sheep for the best part of the first day, and then we round the sheep back around and start the basic shearing pattern,” she said.

“There are breaks during the day, where the mood lightens a bit and the students can bond with their trainer/s in a more relaxed setting, but during the four 2-hour training sessions it is all about the students paying attention and soaking up the practical one-on-one training our trainers offer.”

Supplied Pictured, from left, are trainer Ringakaha Paewai, Quinn Lincoln and Ben Bartlett.

Elite Wool Industry Training was started in 2017 by Dion Morrell, Gavin Rowland and Tom Wilson due to a major shortage of shearing and wool handling training available in New Zealand.

The organisation has trained more than 350 people in the past 12 months.