Laser strike: Big guns brought in for Timaru's war on pigeons

Three lasers have been installed by the Timaru District Council along the Royal Arcade to scare pigeons away.

Complaints of relentless pigeon excrement in one of New Zealand's oldest surviving commercial arcades have prompted the Timaru District Council to bring out the big guns.

Three lasers have been installed in the town’s Royal Arcade as a non-harmful way to deter pigeons from roosting at night and defecating on the ground.

Over the past few months, businesses in the arcade and pedestrians walking through have seen a noticeable increase in pigeons in the area, with poo visible on the ground.

Following complaints from the public and business owners in the arcade, the council has spent $2221.80, on the three “specialist” bird deterrents, on a trial basis which will be moved around the arcade to “achieve optimum results’’, a council land transport spokesperson said.

The long-range red and green lights of the lasers work by irritating birds, bats and small mammal pest species, without needing to use harmful traps or chemicals.

“The installation comes in response to complaints from both the public and arcade businesses of large volumes of pigeon excrement soiling the arcade, which is both unsightly and unhygienic,” the spokesperson said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff One of the lasers installed in the Royal Arcade which were installed as a non-harmful way to deter pigeons.

“The lights are being trialled alongside an increase in the frequency of water blasting/hosing and sweeping to manage the issue. If the lights work as designed, their costs will be quickly offset by a reduction in extra cleaning costs.”

Businesses in the Royal Arcade said the pigeon excrement had been noticeable, with the Stafford St end of the area, the worst hit.

Jay Jays Stafford Street is at the end of the arcade and its manager Caitlin Kerr said while there was a pigeon poo problem, the area was cleaned regularly.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Royal Arcade looking towards Stafford St, where lasers have been installed to deter pigeons.

”As we would arrive in the mornings, you could definitely tell they were water blasting the area,” Kerr said.

”They haven't been doing it recently, but they were water blasting it every day, and we would get in, in the mornings and water had come into the store.”

The water coming into Jay Jays affected the front door and the water caused the floor at the entrance to the shop to swell.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Jay Jays Timaru assistant manager Kyra Chamberlain, left, and manager Caitlin Kerr are glad the council is finding alternate options for the Royal Arcade’s pigeon excrement problem.

The building’s landlord was working to sort the issue, Kerr said.

“I am glad to see they are doing something about it.”