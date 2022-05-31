Fairlie firs will be felled, Mackenzie District Council says

Fairlie resident Lain Hellmrich wants to see some of the fir trees at McLean Park saved, as well as better communication between the Mackenzie District Council and the public.

Despite public outrage, and the council halting work to discuss feedback, the fir trees at Fairlie’s McLean Park are coming down, but there could still be a fight save them.

Removal of the mature firs on the park’s southern boundary, in the Mackenzie town, was slated to begin on Tuesday, after its arborist stated all 27 of the trees are “approaching the end of their useful life’’.

An independent report by Geraldine-based arborist Li Tane, commissioned by Fairlie resident Lain Hellmrich, says while 10 of the trees have defects, the other 17 are “absolutely perfect specimens and should be retained”.

However, the work did not begin on Tuesday, because Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith, and councillors were discussing the feedback received, the council’s chief executive Angela Oosterhuizen said.

“Having reviewed all the relevant information they [the mayor and councillors] are in agreement that the work should proceed,’’ Oosterhuizen said.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff The fir trees at Fairlie's McLean Park.

“We do not know the revised start date at this time.’’

But this has not deterred Hellmrich, who says he has no intention of backing down.

“The council aren’t coming to the table, they aren’t talking to anyone, they’re just like this is what we’re doing, and you’re just going to wear it,’’ he told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday.

“This isn’t how a democratic council is supposed to be functioning in a community.’’

Hellmrich's family home borders the back of the park – he grew up there, attended school at St Joseph's next door, and has lived there with wife Heather for about 14 years.

He said he had no idea about the impending demise of the trees, only finding out a few weeks ago "by luck".

Hellmrich said he was not surprised at the amount of community support he has received, and thinks the reason there hadn't been more pushback was that "no one knew about it".

He disputes that the trees are "past their use by date", and believes their removal would increase the risk to other trees in the park.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Fairlie residents Heather, left, and Lain Hellmrich, centre, and Anderson Arboretum’s Bill Anderson, right, with one of the douglas fir trees to be removed from McLean Park in Fairlie.

The independent arborist report he commissioned, suggested just over a third of the firs do need to be removed.

"The main damaging winds the park gets are from the west, so if you take them out, as the independent arborist says, the other trees will be more open to damage."

Heather Hellmrich said a number of people had been in touch to tell them how much the park means to them, or share stories of time spent there.

People also visited the park to have picnics, or when there was snow, to play there, she said.

Albury’s Anderson's Arboretum owner Bill Anderson was at the park on Tuesday morning.

He said the council's statement that the trees are "nearing the end of their useful life" is silly.

"It annoys me people think when a tree gets to 80 years old they're mature, and you cut them out. You don't have to cut them out, they can stay there forever when they're healthy.

"It's only because from a forestry point of view, a douglas fir is ideal for timber at 80 to 100 years. But that's only for timber, it takes no consideration of aesthetic value or anything else.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hellmrich is considering setting up a group or association to formally liaise with the council on the park.

He is also disappointed at a lack of public consultation ahead of the decision to fell the trees was made.

"It [the park] wasn't gifted to the council, it was gifted to the community."

Hellmrich said he is considering setting up a group or association to formally liaise with the council about the park.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Oosterhuizen says the council wanted to ‘’offer background to its decision to undertake the work’’.

‘’As far as we know, the Douglas Fir trees were planted to provide shelter for the establishment of the ornamental amenity trees in the park,’’ she said.

"Douglas Fir is a large forestry tree not usually suitable for planting in urban parks or close to residential properties. They are also on ECan’s (Environment Canterbury) list of undesirable wilding pine species targeted for removal as part of the national wilding pine control programme. The trees are now mature and are starting to deteriorate.’’

During 2021, two significant wind events caused extensive damage to the trees with large limbs and other debris falling into the park and the adjacent property.

Lain Hellmrich/Stuff The Mackenzie District Council plans to remove a stand of 27 fir trees from McLean Park, in Fairlie, though some residents object.

‘’A subsequent inspection of the trees showed that not only did the damaged trees need to be removed, but other trees would need extensive and expensive work to make them safe. Ongoing maintenance work would be needed until their inevitable eventual removal and replacement.’’

Once the trees are removed, the intention is to replace them with species more ‘’suitable for an amenity like McLean Park’’.

‘’Existing large conifers make it very difficult for other species to successfully establish and so most of them would need to be removed before replanting can start.’’

The council said it made the decision to remove the trees based on an arborist’s assessment, consideration to the long-term of McLean Park and the improvement of its amenity values, the overall cost to ratepayers of the options available, the requirement in the council’s policy that it is a ‘’good neighbour’’, a report to the community board and subsequent approval to remove the trees, and a site visit with the community board to confirm their decision.