Man who smashed tractor with axe in fight with neighbour ordered to pay

Allan Gibbs was sentenced on intentional damage, offensive behaviour and assault charges when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A man has been ordered to pay more than $3000 after assaulting a neighbour and attacking a tractor with an axe, following a dispute over damage caused by passing stock.

Judge Joanna Maze said the incident between Allan Gibbs and the neighbour started with an argument over claims Gibbs’ land had been damaged by passing stock. That escalated to an assault, in which Gibbs’ victim ended up with a black eye.

Gibbs also swung an axe twice at the rear of a tractor doing damage which cost $2900 to repair, the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Gibbs had pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional damage relating to the tractor, plus three charges of offensive behaviour and one of assault, at an earlier hearing and appeared for sentencing before Judge Maze.

”It was an ongoing matter and the charges my client is facing are fairly low level, upsetting for Mr Gibbs and no doubt the victims,” Gibbs’ lawyer Rupert Ward submitted.

”It was a very inflamed neighbour situation,” Ward said, adding other factors included that his client was now considering leaving the property he loved and faced the payment of substantial reparation.

“Give me four months,” Gibbs said when questioned by Judge Maze on how long he needed to pay the reparation.

Judge Maze said the offending did not meet community detention levels and the offending in this way was now out of character.

On the offensive behaviour charges, Gibbs was convicted and discharged, while the $2900 reparation order accompanied the intentional damage conviction and $200 reparation to the victim was ordered with the assault conviction.