Fire in outbuildings at a rural property in Geraldine not suspicious

A fire in a small cluster of outbuildings at a rural property in Geraldine on Thursday is not being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Lyn Crosson said two fire crews and a water tanker from Geraldine attended and extinguished the fire on Templer St at 6am.

Crosson said the call came in as a hedge fire and on arrival, the crews found the small cluster of outbuildings fully engulfed in fire.

“They have extinguished the fire, and it's not being treated as suspicious,” Crosson said.

“The crews have spoken to a fire investigator, but the investigator won't be visiting the scene.”

She said the fire did not damage a residential property nearby.