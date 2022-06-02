Worksafe still investigating safety concerns after felling of Timaru's tallest tree

An investigation, into claims contractors failed to warn people living within the fall zone when they cut down Timaru's tallest tree earlier this year, could take months, Worksafe says.

The ‘Champagne tree’ towered over lower Wai-iti and Beverley Roads, and was the home to the town’s Christmas star from 2003 until 2020, before it was felled on March 31, 2022.

Safety concerns surrounding the felling prompted WorkSafe to launch an investigation.

On Wednesday evening, a WorkSafe spokesperson told The Timaru Herald initial inquiries were ongoing, and the matter is in the “triage process”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru's 'Champagne Tree' towered above the town before it was felled on March 31.

“As it's a low-risk situation, as it happened in the past and nobody was harmed at the time, it may be months from now before there's a resolution,” the spokesperson said.

In early April, a WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed it was “reaching out to the businesses involved to make initial inquiries” into the felling of the tree which was planted more than 150 years ago.

Brooke Black/Stuff The stump of the former Champagne Tree, photographed in April, which once towered above lower Wai-iti and Beverley Rds.

A section on safe tree felling on Worksafe’s website states the principal and contractor should “identify hazards” and that any person “within two tree lengths of a tree being felled shall be under the direct control of the faller”.

“The danger zone of a felled tree consists of a circle with the centre at the stump of the felled tree and a radius equal to twice the height of the felled tree.”

Based on the tree being about 34 metres tall, The Timaru Herald has identified 18 houses or properties which sit within the two-length fall zone. They are located on Wai-iti and Beverley roads. Beverley Rd itself also sits within the zone.

At least two neighbours have reported being home, inside their houses which sit within two-lengths of the tree, at the time it was felled. They say they were not warned about its felling.

Other neighbours, who live just outside the two-length zone, said they had not been warned either – one was so rattled by the thud, the falling tree caused when it landed, he checked GeoNet to see if there had been an earthquake.

Brooke Black/Stuff Contractors work on the Wai-iti Rd site, next to where Timaru's Champagne tree once stood, on Wednesday. The tree was felled onto the area where they are now working.

In April, arborist Li Tane, of Arbor Culture in Geraldine, who cut the tree down, told The Timaru Herald he had advised the primary contractor, who he identified as Rooney Earthmoving, of its “requirement to notify” neighbours within the two tree length zone.

Rooney Earthmoving was approached but did not wish to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, an attempt to grow cuttings from the Sequoia giganteum to preserve the legacy of the tree is looking promising.

Nurseryman Dave Caird, of Plantorama in Timaru, said the cuttings he was looking after looked healthy last week. At the time, he said they still had no visible roots – but they could take up to a year to grow.