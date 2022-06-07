Woman who blackmailed cheating partner jailed on raft of charges

Ashley Grace Pound has permission to seek home detention for her jail sentence imposed in the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A Timaru woman who blackmailed her partner posting intimate messages on Facebook after discovering he was having an affair, has been jailed.

Ashley Grace Pound (also known as Ashley Grace Austin) was sentenced in the Timaru District Court by Judge Joanna Maze on Thursday, having admitted on January 12, 2022, charges of blackmail, causing loss by deception, wilful trespass, two charges of shoplifting, two charges of theft, driving while forbidden, possession of a cannabis plant, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

The drugs and computer search charges were laid in June 2021 as part of the police’s Operation Gipsy, which focussed on the manufacture, sale, and supply of methamphetamine in South Canterbury.

Pound's blackmail charge related to her gaining possession of private text messages of an affair between her partner and another in January-March 2021.

“She posted a screenshot of the intimate messages on Facebook, which could be viewed publicly,” the summary of facts says, and later told the complainant “if a payment of $20,000 can be made via bank transfer, this will never be spoken of again”.

During Operation Gipsy, police intercepted communications between Pound and Rikki Austin and methamphetamine was located in a wallet, along with her identification and plastic straws used to consume methamphetamine.

Cannabis was also found, and she refused to provide a pin code to her cellphone.

The sentencing also included two thefts of petrol in drive-offs in Timaru in May and July 2021.

On March 9, 2021, Pound sold skincare products for $50 through social media. Once the money had been deposited into Pound’s account, she “ceased all contact with the complainant” and the skincare products were never sent to the complainant.

On April 15, 2021, Pound breached a trespass order to enter The Warehouse Timaru and stole items worth $99. On June 28, tools worth $314.43 were stolen from Mitre 10 Mega.

Judge Maze, in sentencing Pound to seven months’ jail, gave her leave to apply for home detention with that hearing on June 28.