1941 field gun rocks Caroline Bay to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The deafening sound of explosive gun fire saw a large crowd blocking their ears as 21 shots were fired from a 1941 field gun at Timaru’s Caroline Bay on Monday.

The Pleasant Point 25-Pounder Gun Crew organised the 21-gun salute on Queen’s Birthday to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A crowd of more than a hundred people gathered to watch as the crew pulled the trigger, reloaded and discarded the shells.

Don Pelvin, the owner of the 1941 Australian-made 25 pounder field gun said the crew were pleased to be able to fire the full 21 shells after coming across more in Ōamaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pleasant Point’s 25-Pounder Gun Crew fired 21 shots to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Last week, they thought they would only be able to fire 11 shells as that was all they had access to, Pelvin said.

“We did it in respect for the queen,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Liam Gorman (orange hi-vis) at the 21 Gun Salute to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

Crew member Merv Tyree said he was amazed by the number of people who had turned out to watch the gun fire and said it had been worth the effort.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to honour the queen.

“The number of people that turned up was unbelievable,” Tyree said.

The gun was made in Australia in 1941 and saw action in World War II and in Korea.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pleasant Point’s 25-Pounder Gun Crew members, from left, Don Pelvin, Terry Farrell and Merv Tyree.

“I got it off a person from Auckland who had it imported from Australia.

“When he passed away the family sold the gun to me [about 12 months ago]. I own another 37 millimetre field gun. I’m still restoring it. We collect and restore the guns.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Deon Kerr with his two boys, 5-year-old Jacob Kerr, and 22-month-old Ashton Kerr, in front of the 25-Pounder gun on Monday.

Pelvin, now retired from the mining industry, said he collects and restores guns, so they are “not lost in history” and can be kept for future generations.

“They are a part of New Zealand history,” he said.

The 25 pounder was the major British field gun during World War II and Korean War.

Pelvin's gun was brought into New Zealand in 1996 and completely restored.