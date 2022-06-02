Crown seizes three South Canterbury properties under Criminal Proceeds Act

An examination of financial records led to police seeking the forfeiture of three South Canterbury properties under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

A beneficiary whose cash spending exceeded his declared income by at least $242,000 has been ordered to forfeit three South Canterbury properties in a High Court decision released on Thursday.

Stephen Craig Alexander owned and lived at the properties, in Winchester, 24km north of Timaru. Police had searched them twice – on February 14, 2017, and again on May 23, 2018.

Following those searches, police began investigating Alexander’s financial records.

Justice Rob Osborne said he accepted the police analysis of Alexander's financial records, including the evidence of his income as returned to the Inland Revenue Department and the level of his cash spending, all while he was in receipt of a Work and Income benefit of between $213 and $269 per week.

“I find, on the balance of probabilities, there exists for the analysed period a disparity between Mr Alexander's returned income and his level of cash spending of no less than $242,732.49.”

In his decision, which followed a hearing in the High Court at Timaru on April 11, Justice Osborne said the disparity between income and expenditure was the result of cannabis cultivation, sale of cannabis and tax evasion, with all offences falling under the definition of “significant criminal activity” of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“The value of the unlawful benefit obtained by Mr Alexander is therefore presumed to be the $242,732.79 stated in the application. Mr Alexander has not rebutted the presumption.”

Justice Osborne said in respect of “direct tainting”, the evidence established that Alexander had paid rates of $19,238.62 in relation to the properties.

“I am satisfied that the source of the funds used for payment lay in significant criminal activity.

“I am satisfied that Mr Alexander's properties also represent tainted property on the basis they are indirectly derived in part from significant criminal activity.”

Justice Osborne said the commissioner had also “established Mr Alexander was able to meet his mortgage payments only because he was using illegitimately obtained funds for day-to-day living expenses and other extraordinary expenses”.

The addresses of the properties were redacted in the 27-page decision, which labelled them X St, Y St and Z St.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The addresses of the three properties in Winchester were redacted in Justice Osborne’s decision.

The detailed analysis of Alexander's position included reviewing payments for groceries, fuel, cellphone, travel, insurance, rates and energy over the relevant period.

Police evidence was provided by Tracey Bruce, a detective constable attached to the police's Southern Asset Recovery Unit; Melanie van der Pol, a financial analyst attached to the unit; and Detective Sergeant Christopher Power.

“This analysis identified a lack of expenditure on such items over the review period, which indicated an alternate cash source was being used,” the decision says.

Police officers “concluded that Mr Alexander's lifestyle had been beyond his legitimate income and that he had benefited from significant criminal activity, namely the possession for supply of cannabis, supplying cannabis and cultivation of cannabis”.

Alexander pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm without a licence and was sentenced to six months’ community detention following the 2017 search.

The 2018 search, which recovered 6.27kg in dried cannabis head material and $6000 cash, was later ruled unlawful.

Under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, property can still be forfeited “as a result of criminal activity without the need for a conviction”.

Police continued reviewing Alexander's bank statements. While they accepted that there was evidence of dealing in cars, car parts and furniture, they concluded there was “a significant disparity between Mr Alexander's returned income and the level of his cash spending”.

“Because of the significant amount of cash available to bank and to pay expenses for the household, outside of the bank accounts, Mr Alexander did not have to sell vehicles and other items to meet his cost of living, but rather he was able to benefit from these items with overseas holidays and other purchases,” police evidence at the hearing said.

“In the absence of the cash, he would have otherwise been unable to afford such luxuries from the residue of his Work and Income benefit.”

‘Commercial intention’

Justice Osborne's findings say Alexander's convictions for cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis in 2017 provided context for what police found in May 2018.

“The quantities of cannabis subsequently located in 2018 clearly on their face point to a commercial intention.”

In the 2017 search police found cannabis was being cultivated in multiple growing rooms on the properties.

Police located multiple grow rooms with 88 cannabis plants in various stages of growth spread over the properties. There were 22 cannabis seedlings in Alexander's bedroom at X St, and in an open room with clearlite roofing at X St, there were four cannabis seedlings, five mature cannabis plants in buckets and two mature cannabis plants in soil. In the shed complex, with three grow rooms, there were 28 mature plants. The shed at Z St had four mature plants, while a grow tent in the rear had 23 seedlings.

Police also found 1310g of cannabis head between the shed complex and X St; 581g of leaf, cabbage and stalk in Alexander's bedroom; as well as a single-barrel shotgun, scales, and assorted equipment for the cannabis grow including buckets, hydrotherapy unit, grow lights, transformers, a timer, fans, a thermometer, climate control, ducting pipe, dehumidifier and a grow tent.

Alexander had stated that he suffered from back pain and irritable bowel syndrome and he had begun juicing cannabis two years earlier for pain relief.

The 2018 search was conducted while Alexander was serving his community detention sentence. It located 693g of mostly cannabis head throughout X St, and in the shed complex grow rooms with 68 plants.

A bucket containing dried cannabis head weighing 2.292kg was found buried underground by a container and two pails in black bin liners containing bags of dried cannabis head (1.828kg). A bucket with 1.404kg of dried cannabis head was found buried in the front garden. Police also found $6000 in a drawer in his house as well as assorted equipment for growing cannabis.

Police looked specifically for juicing equipment during the search, but none was found other than a hand blender in the kitchen.

Justice Osborne, in ordering the Crown seizure of the properties and $6000 cash, granted relief to Alexander's son, allowing him to keep his car.