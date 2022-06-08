Hayden Paddon gives back as 'South Canterbury is always home'

“South Canterbury is always home” for New Zealand rallying star Hayden Paddon.

Rally star Hayden Paddon is driving a new project which aims to give back to the community.

Mew Zealand's most successful rally driver, who grew up in Geraldine, has launched The Paddon Project which has a prizepack is worth $4000 with Timaru the third centre on his list after earlier events in Dunedin and Whangarei.

“I want to give back to people that do great things or someone who has had some hardship and is deserving and needs a boost.

“I definitely have aspirations to make the project bigger, and cover more regions, but I am really grateful that we get to do it.

READ MORE:

* Motorsport: Hayden Paddon and John Kennard win Otago Rally - again

* The ups and downs of Hayden Paddon's life laid bare



“Over the past couple of years a lot of people have helped me and my team and I thought how can we do something for the community, and use our platform to help people that deserve it the most.”

Paddon said it was hard to pick just one nomination in Dunedin and Whangarei so the prizepack was split.

In Whangarei, he chose three while in Dunedin there were two winners.

Paddon reads all the entries, which only further his beliefs of how “amazing some people in the community are”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Hayden Paddon, left, celebrates with his co-driver John Kennard after winning the 2021 South Canterbury Rally. (File photo)

The prizepack includes $2000 cash, a full merchandise pack, three packs of Paddons Paddock Wine, Bars Bugs everything bundle’, $500 Mitre 10 voucher, and a lap of Highlands Motorsport Park with Paddon in a Hyundai i30N.

Applications for the Timaru region close on Monday.

Paddon is excited about surprising the Timaru region winner as “South Canterbury is always home” and he is excited about giving back to his home community and giving someone a much-needed boost.

Jack Smith/Hyundai New Zealand Rally Hayden Paddon started The Paddon Project as a way to give back to deserving people in the community or someone who has been doing it tough and needs a boost. (File photo)

“Rallying is my life 24/7 so to forget about it for half and hour and to make someone's day is a very humbling experience.”

Paddon will be in Timaru for Rally South Canterbury on June 18 which is round three of the New Zealand championship.

Paddon will be part of the line-up of events at Mitre 10 Mega Timaru from June 15-17.