Developer reconsidering future plans for prominent Timaru site

Original plans for the site of former Hydro Grand Hotel building included a multi-level complex with apartments, offices, hospitality and retail space.

One of the developers behind plans to build a multi-level complex on Timaru’s Bay Hill says they have taken their plans back to the drawing board.

Developers Allan Booth and Alan Pye own the land where the former Hydro Grand Hotel sat, the site overlooks Caroline Bay and boasts some of the best views in town, and another next to it.

In November 2017, they demolished the Hydro Grand Hotel building to pave the way for a proposed $42million development which included apartments, office space, hospitality and retail.

However, an additional property purchase has led them to reconsider the original plans.

In 2019, the pair purchased the neighbouring site of the Oceanview Units (formerly the Seabreeze Motel) and now plan to incorporate both sites into a new plan.

“This will lead to more achievable outcomes for both the commercial and residential offerings for the location,” Allan Booth said.

Booth had hoped the original proposal would kick-start a reinvigoration of Timaru's central business area, developing it further as a hub for inner-city living and commerce.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Allan Booth pictured in front of his properties after purchasing the former Seabreeze Motel in 2019.

The plan was put on the back burner in 2018 with Booth saying at the time it did not make sense economically to build the hotel at that stage.

He said after working out the cost of building the hotel, they realised it would have to wait until they had a better option.

In the interim, the site has become a car park with some of the best views in New Zealand and has also housed a pop-up bar over the summer months.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff The Hydro Grand Hotel pictured on its last day standing on November 17, 2017. The site overlooks Timaru's Caroline Bay and offers some of the best views in town.

The decision to demolish the Hydro Grand Hotel was highly controversial with many Timaru residents keen to see the building restored to its former glory.

Prior to being torn down, the fire service issued an internal memo telling staff not to go into the building in the event of a fire as it was too dangerous. At the time, then fire risk management officer Kevin Collins said it was only the third such memo he had issued in 45 years’ service.

A fire report released by the service in 2017 described the former hotel’s floors and staircases and being so damaged anyone walking on them would run the risk of them collapsing.