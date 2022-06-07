Travelling couple open second business in South Canterbury town

When travelling couple Terrene Gibson and Yani Alig gave up life on the road, for the winter, to settle in a small South Canterbury town, they didn’t have a washing machine.

Now they have seven driers, and seven washing machines after opening Temuka’s first laundromat.

Having to make the 15-minute drive to the nearest town with a laundromat to do their washing for almost a year, the Temuka couple decided to open their own.

The couple, co-owners and founders of the Extravaganza Fair, which travels throughout the country during summer, moved to Temuka almost a year ago opening their first business Octopus Bohemian Shop, and settling in the small town ‘’with cool buildings’’ for the winter months.

READ MORE:

* Recipe and wine match: Al Brown's grilled octopus with chorizo, fried potatoes and rouille

* Super Rugby: Connor Garden-Bachop makes early mark in Highlanders' No 15 battle

* Photoshop fail? Council celebrates New Year with suspect perfect fireworks image, says it's from RWC



Now they have expanded on their business presence in the town to include the town’s first laundromat.

“We looked at the town and saw what was missing for the community, so we started up the process,” Alig said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Octopus Laundromat owners, Yani Alig, left, and Terrene Gibson now have two businesses in Temuka.

“And what we could bring to Temuka to enhance what the town already has.”

The machines have seldom been empty since opening almost three weeks ago, the couple said.

The pair said they have been overwhelmed by the support of the community.

People are using the new laundromat in Temuka for various reasons, they said.

Two people at the laundromat when The Timaru Herald visited said the new business was an “asset to the town’’.

Prue Carrol and Akaylea Halkett are flatmates living in a five-person flat, and said the laundromat is a great way for them to get all their washing done, as the one washing machine in their flat is often in use.

“The weather is so unpredictable at the moment and with the one washing machine at our flat it is a lot more convenient for us to come here for an hour and our clothes are washed and dried,” Halkett said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Machines in Temuka’s first laundromat.

“I know it's only a laundromat, but I definitely hope it brings people to Temuka,’’ she said.