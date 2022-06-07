Above average temperatures recorded in autumn likely to continue in South Canterbury

A very rough looking Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

The wind was so strong at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning, photographer George Empson was blown over.

“Trying to take photographs was an ask,’’ he told The Timaru Herald.

“I would not recommend towing a caravan here [Tekapo] today or driving campervans.’’

He still managed to capture some cracker images of the wind sending waves across the lake.

While heavy snow is possible for parts of the South Island this week, temperatures were well above average across South Canterbury in autumn and temperatures in the region are to remain that way in winter.

According to an autumn 2022 climate summary by the National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), 2022 was the second equal warmest autumn on record for New Zealand.

Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers said a lack of cold frontal systems, combined with easterly flow anomalies, caused several dry and sunny spells in South Canterbury in autumn.

“The general sea surface temperatures to the east of the South Island was unusually high,” Meyers said.

“New Zealand being an island country, we’re at the mercy of the sea surface temperatures as it directly affects the climate for a region.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Temperatures were well above average across South Canterbury in autumn and this is expected to continue in winter.

“We’re still going to see cold spells but towards the end of this month [June] we’re expecting it to be milder for winter.”

The nationwide average temperature for autumn 2022 was 14.7C (1.4C above the 1981-2010 average from Niwa’s seven station temperature series which begins in 1909), making autumn 2022 the equal-second warmest autumn on record.

Niwa’s climate outlook for June to August 2022 for South Canterbury says temperatures are most likely to be above average (55% chance).

“A predicted lack of southerly winds and warmer than average coastal seas will likely reduce the frequency and intensity of cold spells, although a colder than average period is likely in mid-June,” the outlook says.

“Rainfall is about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or above normal (35% chance).

“Seasonal rainfall patterns may be irregular with longer dry spells interspersed with heavy rainfall events, the latter possible during July.”

Soil moisture levels and river flows for coastal Canterbury are most likely to be near normal (45-50% chance).

Meanwhile, Aoraki/Mt Cook Village, airport and Lake Takapō/Tekapo got on multiple record or near-record lists in Niwa’s monthly summary for May.

Record or near-record mean air temperatures for May were recorded at Aoraki/Mt Cook Village which had a mean air temperature of 8.4C its fourth highest since 1929.

Lake Takapō/Tekapo recorded a mean air temperature of 8.1C its fourth highest since 1927.

Record or near-record mean maximum air temperatures for May were recorded at Mt Cook Airport which had a mean maximum air temperature of 13.9C its highest since 1929.

Lake Takapō/Tekapo also had a mean maximum air temperature of 14.3C – its third highest since1927.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A stunning outlook across Caroline Bay.

Record or near-record daily maximum air temperatures for May were recorded at Aorkai/Mt Cook Village which had an extreme maximum temperature of 20.8C on May 7 – its second highest since 1929.