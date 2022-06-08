Timaru mayor says they are 'cautiously optimistic' after taking Three Waters reforms to High Court

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said they are cautiously optimistic that we will have some success through the court process. (File photo)

Timaru’s mayor says district councils are “cautiously optimistic” that they will have some success in taking the Government’s Three Waters reform to the High Court.

Timaru, Waimakarairi and Whangarei district councils have taken the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta and the Secretary for Local Government to court over the controversial reforms, asking a judge for a general ruling about assets belonging to councils.

Talking to The Timaru Herald from Wellington, Mayor Nigel Bowen said the first day of the two-day hearing has been “very positive” and the three councils are “cautiously optimistic” that they will have some success through this process.

“There is a common law principle that exists that says ‘property should not be taken or expropriated without compensation’. So if the Government is seeking to take property from councils then we should be compensated fairly.

“The Government’s Three Waters reform removes ownership of the communities' water assets from councils, assets which have been paid for by the community through rates.

“We also believe that any major decisions about local democracy should involve full participation of the local population from the onset and that accountability for these assets is best served through democracy.”

Bowen said the three councils have worked together on this for some time and although many councils share their view and the majority still object to the reform as it stands, they felt having less councils would make it easier for them to get the case together.

“We are lucky in that all the councils’ elected members were unanimous in seeking the action in the High Court but not all councils have this position.

“It is very hard to ascertain what the outcome will be however we expect and judgment in around 4 weeks time.”

Bowen said the outcome the three councils are hoping for is the High Court rules in their favour in key declarations.

“This won’t stop the Government’s ability to move forward on their reform as they have the power to legislate, but it will help to educate the public on the wholesale changes that are happening to local democracy without any local input.

“It would be great to see Government come back to the table for further negotiations. We aren’t against reform, we just firmly believe it can be done better.

“We need a fit for future water model that has bi-partisan support that holds the key principles of property rights and rights of accountability through democracy.”

In April, it was confirmed the Three Waters reforms will go ahead with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings in four new public water entities.

Meanwhile the group Stop Three Waters have organised a “public soapbox” meeting outside Timaru District Council at 11.30am on Saturday to “protect local democratic control of Canterbury’s water assets.”

The notice says the mayor, councillors, and ratepayers across the city and wider region are invited to attend and voice their opposition to the proposal “to take water assets off councils to put into the control of co-governed entities.”