Man admits family violence related threats and assaults

Philip Douglas Thompson will be sentenced on August 3 on seven charges he pleaded to guilty in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Temuka man has admitted assaulting three people as he pleaded guilty to seven charges including assault, threatening to kill, and dangerous driving.

The charges against Philip Douglas Thompson were laid after events which occurred from January 3, 2022, to February 4, and Judge Raoul Neave convicted him on Tuesday’s guilty pleas in the Timaru District Court, remanding him on bail for sentencing on August 3.

There were two charges of assault on a person in a family relationship – on January 3 (against a woman) and on February 4 (against a man), assault on a third person (a man) on January 19, threatening to kill and possessing an offensive weapon (January 3), driving in a dangerous manner and common assault (January 19) and miscellaneous intimidation and threat (January 28).

Thompson’s troubles began when he appeared at the woman’s place of work at 6.30am and, after a brief conversation, grabbed her by the throat and left wrist, pushing her back towards his vehicle.

“The defendant pushed her into the vehicle through the open driver’s door, so that her back was flat against the bottom of the driver’s seat...,” the summary of facts states.

“She was yelling at him to let her go and when he was unable to shift her across the centre console he gave up and let go of her arm and throat.”

The victim was able to run away and call police as Thompson drove away. He later admitted having a heated argument but claimed the assault did not happen, the summary states.

At 8.30am, he made threats to kill a man while talking to police.

When asked who he was talking about, Thompson referred to the woman’s partner, adding he knew where he lived “and had a plan in place”.

Thompson later denied the comment, claiming he was being set-up.

Police returned at 4.30pm offering to help organise anger management counselling when he walked into the lounge swinging a side handle baton and told police he would use it on the man.

On January 19, Thompson used his vehicle to stop another, being driven by the woman’s partner on Factory Rd, by braking suddenly in front of it.

“Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the lane.”

Thompson attempted to grab and hit the man, who remained in the vehicle. Thompson tried to get the man to release his grip on the wheel by hitting his hands and as the man was attempting to reverse away Thompson fell off the vehicle.

Thompson told police “he wanted to have a chat” with the man.

On January 28, Thompson tailgated a vehicle being driven by the woman along Craigie Ave/SH1 in Timaru and onto the Timaru-Temuka Highway.

The woman drove at 80kph in the hope that Thompson “would overtake her and carry on his way as she was nervous about him following her”.

Thompson chose not to pass her, despite going through two passing lanes, and “drove so closely behind her vehicle that all she could see in her rear-view mirror was the grille of the defendant’s vehicle”.

Thompson followed the woman into Temuka, passing her only when she pulled over next to two parked police vehicles, then did a U-turn, parking facing back towards where she was parked.

Thompson denied following the vehicle closely and said he was “just driving home” and had not overtaken because they were travelling at 100kph.

On February 4, Thompson become involved in an argument with a male at his address and was head-butted by the defendant. Thompson told police it wasn’t a head-butt, he was just pushing the person out of the way with his head.