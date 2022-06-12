Historic stagecoach and old-fashioned horsepower return to the streets of Fairlie

A historic stage coach used in the 1800s to travel from Fairlie to Aoraki/Mt Cook was used in its original form in Fairlie on Saturday.

Horse lovers brought a historic stagecoach back from its museum spot on Saturday, offering one family with an intimate connection to the coach a chance to experience the life of their ancestors.

The Clydesdale Society’s annual meeting was held in Timaru at the weekend, and included an excursion to the Fairlie Heritage Museum, where the group had arranged to hire its historic stagecoach and have it pulled by a team of Clydesdales from Erewhon Station.

And part of those enjoying the rides were several generations, including a sixth generation, of the Kerr family, who originally owned the stage coach.

Fairlie Heritage Museum guide Garry Kerr, no relation to the stagecoach family, said as a keenhistory aficionado, he organised that side of the family to come along and take part.

“It worked out extremely well, right down to the sixth generation of the family.”

The great-great-great-grandson of the original owners, Oliver, was the youngest descendent to take the trip back in time, along with his father, the great-great-grandson, and grandfather, the great-grandson.

Kerr said the company that owned the stagecoach, Kerr and Frayne, ran a service in the 1870s and 1880s, running twice-weekly trips from Fairlie to Aoraki/Mount Cook, taking passengers and mail.

“There would have been no bridges or anything, and the journey took three days.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Reuben and Oliver Kerr, left, Erin Cassie of Erewhon Station and Alistair Kerr enjoy the experience on Saturday. The Kerrs represent six generations of the family that owned and operated the stagecoach in the late 1800s.

Edna Kerr, one of the family’s historians, told Garry Kerr the stagecoach would leave Fairlie on the Tuesday, spend the first night at Takapō/Tekapo, the second night at Pukaki, and arrive at Aoraki/Mt Cook late on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s in perfect order now.”

He said the reins woman driving the team of Clydesdales from Erewhon Station told him it “rides extremely well’’.

Lester Cordes, 74, used to play on the dilapidated stage coach as a child, when it was abandoned in a paddock on Talbot St below the flax mill, he said.

Following the discovery of the coach, it was brought to a Fairlie restaurant, where it became a garden ornament, until Cordes acquired it from the restaurant owner in 1971 in order to restore it for the Mackenzie Country and Western Carnival.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Clydesdales from Erewhon Station pulling a historic stage coach from the Fairlie Heritage Museum. The coach dates back to the late 1880s, as part of Fairlie company Kerr and Frayne’s fleet of concord stage coaches.

As well as serving on the committee, and a year as president, Cordes was chairman for the restoration committee.

He said he had always had an interest in historic vehicles.

“Once we acquired it [the coach] I towed it down to the workshop we were working out of, and it wasn’t until we got it there that we could tell what we were working with.

“We didn’t really know what it even was. We’d collected a lot of wagons and things from around the area for the carnival and parade, and wanted to build a stage coach and I knew this was there.

“We collected some photos of the old Kerr and Frayne concord coaches that ran out of Fairlie, and lo and behold, you could see it was one of those original coaches.”

Cordes said the Concords were American coaches, imported to New Zealand in fairly large numbers.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Oliver Smith, 4, takes a ride on the old Concord stage coach from the Fairlie Heritage Museum.

“Cobb and Co imported a lot of Concord coaches, and Kerr and Frayne had four of them that ran from the railhead in Fairlie to Mt Cook,” he said.

“The wheels and the chassis – were all in relatively good condition, but the body work was as though the top had been cut off, it was pretty much shot.

Arty Hurland, who owned Lakes Construction, volunteered to rebuild it for the committee, while Maurice Woods volunteered to do all the steel work, Cordes said.

Hurland meticulously restored the coach, single-handedly rebuilding the bodywork of the coach, and was “an unsung hero of all this”, said Cordes.

“A lot of people know the stagecoach from the carnival days, but nobody really knows the hours of work and who actually did it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ava, 8, and Oscar Smith, 4, enjoy a trip on a horse-drawn carriage as history came to life in Fairlie on the weekend.

“We were very lucky with the volunteers, all the work Hurland and Woods did was for free. In those early days of the carnival it was all solely volunteers, all the entertainers took part for free as long as we put them up.

”Something like 14,000 people crammed the main street of Fairlie for the first parade in 1969, which was huge.

“We trained the horses to pull the coaches, and we had bullocks pulling the bullock wagons.

”It was sight to be seen, and something I’ll never forget.”

Cordes said he took advantage of the horsepower on Saturday to take another ride on the coach.

“It was marvellous to do it again. It brought back memories of when we trained the horses back at Caddington.