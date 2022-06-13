Another hurdle in Line Trust South Canterbury voting process

Line Trust South Canterbury’s voting process to make changes to its Deed of Trust has hit another snag.

The voting process to make changes to LineTrust South Canterbury’s Deed of Trust has hit another snag with some customers receiving voting packs addressed to former tenants and property owners, and in some cases to deceased partners.

And while Electionz, the election management services company contracted to post the voting packs, has told the trust having outdated information was a “notorious problem” for energy trusts’ postal voting across the country, the trust’s chairperson says, at this stage, the process would not be delayed again.

The trust owns and manages 40% of the shares in lines company Alpine Energy, and proposes a change to section 14.1 of its trust – which controls the way trustees must seek consumers’ approval to make changes in that deed.

As it stands, almost 26,000 Alpine Energy consumers in the region must be consulted by a poll, with 75% those who vote giving approval to any proposed change, before trustees can act.

The proposed changes will require only the majority of those attending an annual meeting or special meeting able to give approval to trustee-suggested changes to the deed.

However, a number of consumers have contacted The Timaru Herald saying they have received voting packs addressed to former residents of the house – in some cases, people who haven’t lived at the address for at least six years, while some have been addressed to deceased partners.

In other cases, people at the house have received two voting packs – one for the former property owners at least five years ago, and one for the correct resident.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Joy Paterson said the issue of voting packs going to the wrong addresses was out of the trust’s hands.

The incorrectly addressed voting packs come after setbacks to the voting process, including their delivery was meant to begin on April 27 being deferred to May 18 to allow more time to consider and respond to submissions on the proposed change to the deed.

Their delivery was further delayed and they were sent out on June 3 due to a production error with the voting packs.

The trust’s chairperson Joy Paterson said the issue of the voting packs going to the wrong addresses was out of its hands.

“We don't have the addresses of the customers,’’ Paterson said.

Electionz contacts Alpine Energy for the addresses of customers and ‘’Alpine Energy gets it from the retailers’’, Paterson said.

“We rely on the fact that the addresses are correct.”

She confirmed a few complaints around the voting packs had been received by the trust.

“We are concerned about this, but I don't know what we can do apart from making a complaint.

“At this stage we don't feel we need to delay the voting. Electionz has told us that when they get a complaint, they immediately send out the right voting packs.”

Paterson said if there are still problems by the voting period deadline, of July 1, it will revisit the decision about extending the voting period.

Alpine Energy spokesperson Michelle Agnew said the company is reliant on the retailers on their network to inform them of any changes to customer information as, and when, they become aware of it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alpine Energy spokesperson Michelle Agnew said the company is reliant on the retailers on their network to inform them of any changes to customer information. (File photo)

“The database we maintain and have provided to LineTrust South Canterbury is updated with all customer information updates received from the retailers on a weekly basis,” Agnew said.

“Since Alpine Energy Limited is not the relationship owner we do not get notified directly if there are any changes in addresses or ICP owners.”

Agnew said they have spoken to trust management and have committed to engage with retailers again to ensure they provide them with the most up-to-date information they hold on their systems, so Alpine Energy can accurately update these in their records.

However, a spokesperson for power retailer Genesis said the company provides Alpine Energy with a customer information file on the first business day of every month.

“This file contains the latest details we have for the customer including postal address,” the spokesperson said.

“This means the network has the latest available information at the start of the calendar month. You will need to check with Alpine how they have used this and whether it is uploaded into their systems as they receive it.”

An Electric Kiwi spokesperson also said it updated Alpine Energy on active customer information on their network at the start of every month.

“This includes the current billing address we have for each customer which normally matches their meter's address,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers can update their billing address with us at any time through their online account or by starting a live chat.

Supplied A Genesis spokesperson said it provides Alpine Energy with a customer information file on the first business day of every month. (File photo)

“If a customer advises us their meter's address is incorrectly labelled on the Electricity Authority Registry, we will notify Alpine to request it is updated in the national Electricity Authority Registry.”

The spokesperson said it encouraged customers to update Electric Kiwi of their change of address as soon as they can, so the power company update the customers’ account.

“We also ask the customer to verify their meter's address is correct on sign up, to ensure the EA registry is updated promptly if it is labelled incorrectly.”

Returning officer for Electionz Anthony Morton said the electricity retailers have provided Alpine Energy with the consumer information as at March 31, 2022.

“Alpine Energy have then provided that information to electionz.com for distribution of the voter packs to the addresses provided,” Morton said.

“With any election process there is some level of out of date information. This is increased for energy trust elections; as more consumers move to online payment options the electricity retailers do not appear to maintain the postal address details.

“The voter packs are issued to the consumers at the addresses provided by the electricity retailers.”

Anyone with election inquiries is encouraged to either ring 0800 666 028 or email iro@electionz.com as soon as possible.