Flooding exposes old landfill in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park

The entrance to Aoraki/Mt Cook Village is not far from where a flooded Hooker River has exposed an old landfill in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park that has been covered up for about 36 years.

An old landfill in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park exposed by floodwaters in 2020 is still awaiting a long-term plan and remediation of the site 20 months later.

The landfill, about 2 kilometres from the Aoraki/Mt Cook Village, is believed to have been in use from about 1960 to 1986 but the Department of Conservation (DOC) is unsure what type of waste was buried there.

News of the landfill's breach was tabled at the Canterbury Aoraki Conservation Board meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday with a report from DOC's eastern South Island director of operations saying it was on the southern side of the river on the east side of the Tasman Valley Rd bridge.

“The priority is to ensure there is temporary erosion protection and a site investigation, which will include soil and water samples,” Jo Macpherson said.

“This will give us an indication of the options that we have for the site and help us to make future management decisions.”

Phil Goulter, DOC’s contaminated sites programme manager, said on Friday that DOC became aware of the exposed landfill in October 2020.

“In the time since, the department has formed a programme team with targeted funding to manage projects such as these,” Goulter said.

“When storm damage in February 2022 further exposed the contents of the landfill we increased the priority of the site, and funding was allocated to complete investigation works and development of an interim site management plan.”

DOC project manager Jess Curtis said that they do not have a complete picture of the size or type of waste in the landfill at this stage.

“We cannot say what impact the site may be having on the environment until we get more information through the site investigation.

“However, the potential for waste or contaminants to enter the river is obviously a concern and we are working to mitigate this.”

Curtis said DOC action so far has included ensuring staff have periodically been securing any loose material at the site.

“Since the landfill was exposed, DOC has developed an interim plan to manage the site in the short term which will include installation of erosion markers, cleaning up exposed waste, and monthly site monitoring.

“We are working with a contractor to develop the design for temporary erosion protection. This is being progressed as quickly as possible so work on the ground can begin.

“Once temporary measures are in place and the site is secured, we will develop a plan for long-term management and remediation at the site.”

Goulter said at least two other landfills in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park were being reviewed.

“They are not eroding and are further way from the river so are not thought to pose an immediate risk.

“More detailed information will be available once the preliminary reviews are completed.”

Closed landfills are not a new problem in South Canterbury with the Timaru District Council revealing in November 2020 that it has 36 of them under its jurisdiction including one at Peel Forest that closed in 2004 and was exposed by Rangitata River floodwaters in December 2019. The council borrowed $500,000 at the time for urgent work to contain that erosion-threatened landfill.