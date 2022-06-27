Half of buildings seismically assessed at Timaru Hospital considered 'high risk'

Work on the entry to Timaru Hospital was completed in 2021. (File photo)

Four of eight buildings which have been seismically assessed for the South Canterbury District Health Board have been identified as posing a high or very high safety risk in an earthquake.

On the eve of its dissolution, the district health board’s building portfolio is looking decidedly shaky by National Building Standards (NBS).

Data, provided under the Official Information Act, shows only a fraction of buildings the DHB is responsible for have been seismically assessed. Of those, half are considered earthquake prone or earthquake risk buildings.

The NBS gives an assessment of an older building’s seismic performance relative to a new building.

READ MORE:

* Hutt Hospital building strengthening 'not feasible nor cost-effective' - DHB

* Reasonable caution or hysteria - why are Wellington buildings being deemed unsafe and evacuated?

* Calls to reactivate Hutt's closed birthing centre after hospital building deemed quake prone



Buildings which score less than 34% of the NBS are considered Earthquake Prone, while those which measure less than 67% of the standards are classed as Earthquake Risk Buildings.

Timaru Hospital’s main clinical services building has a “<34% NBS” rating. It is unclear why an actual figure is not provided, and the DHB has been asked to clarify.

The SCDHB document, last updated in 2022, lists 29 buildings and assets – from the hospital laundry to the main clinical services building, and includes the chapel, car parks and the MRI suite. The document gives rankings based on the five-stage level of importance (IL), the number of storeys above and below ground, and – for a handful – the percentage of NBS reached.

Just eight have a seismic assessment.

It is not known when the seismic assessments were conducted, or why so many of the buildings are listed as not having been seismically assessed.

Of those assessed, three are rated as earthquake prone: the five-storey main clinical services building, built in 1976, which has a NBS score of < 34%, the three-storey workshop, built in 1962, which scored 15%, and the two-storey laundry, built in 1950, which scored 13%.

Under the Building (Earthquake-prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016, buildings which meet 20-34% of NBS are classed as posing a ‘significant life safety hazard’ in a seismic event, while less than 20% of NBS is classed as ‘very high risk’.

Two buildings at Timaru Hospital fall into the earthquake-risk category: the four-storey energy centre, which has a rating of 50% NBS and the one-storey garden block, which at 67% of NBS sits just above the cut-off between categories (35-66% is classed as medium risk, 67-79% is classed as low to medium risk).

The gardens block north administration block met 74% of NBS, the gardens block south outpatient building, scored 96% of NBS, and tunnels across the site received a 100% grade (but had no IL rating).

Supplied A South Canterbury District Health Board map of Timaru Hospital during recent construction work shows the clinical services building on Queen Street. (File photo)

The Building Code defines buildings based on their level of importance and the consequences of their failure, from level one (structures presenting a low degree of hazard to life or property, like walkways, outbuildings, fences and walls), to level five (structures whose failure pose a catastrophic risk).

Level three (IL3) buildings may house large numbers of people, occupants with other risk factors, or be of increased importance in a disaster, while level four buildings are “essential to post-disaster recovery or associated with hazardous facilities”, according to the legislation, requiring them to meet a higher earthquake rating, and to allow them to be operational within hours of a significant earthquake.

Of the eight buildings with seismic assessments, three are ranked as IL3 or IL4.

The system for managing earthquake prone buildings categorises New Zealand into three seismic risk areas – high, medium and low. Timaru is classified as a medium seismic risk area.

In May, the Hutt Valley District Health Board announced Hutt Hospital’s eight-storey Heretaunga block met just 15% of the NBS, forcing it to relocate a significant portion of beds and services housed in the building.

A number of other DHBs have similar issues, including Capital and Coast, which is relocating parts of Wellington Hospital’s emergency department, Hawke’s Bay hospital, and Tauranga Hospital.

The DHB will be merged into one of four regions to come under the auspices of the new national body, Health NZ, which comes into effect on July 1, joining Canterbury/West Coast, Nelson Marlborough, and Southern in the Te Waipounamu region.

Health NZ will also take on the various DHBs’ seismic liabilities as part of the massive health system reforms underway.

The SCDHB has been approached for comment.