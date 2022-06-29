'Absolute hell': Families address teenage driver during sentencing for crash which killed five

Family members of the five Timaru teenagers killed in a crash in August 2021, arrive in the High Court at Timaru on Wednesday morning for the sentencing of the driver, Tyreese Fleming.

Family members of 5 teens killed in horror crash near Timaru in August filled courtroom for sentencing of driver Tyreese Fleming on Wednesday

19-year-old Fleming admitted five charges of dangerous driving causing death in April

The impact of the crash split the overloaded car in half, killing all passengers instantly

Fleming had been drinking alcohol before the crash and obtained restricted licence just three days earlier

15-year-old Andrew Goodger was travelling in the boot of the car at the time of the crash

The public gallery was full ahead of 19-year-old Tyreese Fleming’s sentencing – with not a spare seat in the courtroom.

Fifteen family members addressed the court including six parents, two siblings and three grandparents of the five who lost their lives.

Richard Goodger, the father of Andrew Goodger, spoke of the huge emotional toll it had taken.

“It was sheer hell the night my son never came home. I was woken approximately 11.50pm by Andrew's girlfriend who rang and told me Andrew had been killed in a car crash.

“Since Andrew was killed I am living in absolute hell,” he said.

Overcome with emotion – he had to be helped from the court as his daughter Jorja finished reading his statement.

Addressing the court over the death of her brother, Jorja Goodger said the crash took her “favourite person in the world”.

“Every day has been a struggle. He was my only sibling, you broke the bond. Everything reminds me of my brother. My brother was my everything. It left an empty piece of my heart.

“It hurts to know all this was because of your stupid, stupid mistake ... I treasure every second I had with my brother. All I have is memories.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Richard Goodger, and daughter Jorja Goodger, read out their statements on Wednesday morning.

She told Fleming his actions that night had caused so much pain.

“I had to identify my brother that night. I couldn't speak or eat for a few days.”

Andrea Goodger said her son was born with a hole in his heart and underwent four operations to repair it. She said he was a real fighter and a fun-loving boy who liked to surf and skateboard.

She told Fleming her strong Christian faith would help her find forgiveness one day, but she did not know when that would be.

“Tyreese you have caused five boys’ deaths and I believe you should be accountable for your actions.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Javarney Drummond's father Stephen Drummond told Fleming he would now be living a life sentence without his son.

Stephen Drummond, the father of Javarney Drummond, said his life had changed due to the actions of Fleming.

“Life sucks ... a huge piece of my family missing, because of the stupidity of a drunk driver. I'm going to live a life sentence without a kid. A drunk driver should not offer kids drinks and take them for a ride,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Niko Hill's mother, Carissa Hill, said the last words her 15-year-old spoke to her were "I love you mum" as he left for the skate park on the day of the crash.

“I love you mum”, are the final words Carissa Hill remembers hearing as her son, 15-year-old Niko Hill, left to go to the skate park on the day of the crash.

“That is now just a memory. I went to sleep thinking he would be home.”

Hill was woken by a friend at 3am informing her of the crash and that her son would not be coming home.

“In that instant my world turned upside down. My heart shattered into a million peices. At 35, my firstborn was dead, and I was having to plan his funeral.”

“The pain I feel is like no other pain ... it sucks all the life out of you, weighing you down, unable to move, unable to breathe ... like waves crashing over you. My life ended the day Niko died.”

Composite/Stuff Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in the car crash near Timaru on August 7, 2021.

Tyreese Stuart Fleming was 19 at the time of the crash, driving on a three-day-old restricted licence, and had been drinking when the car he was driving slammed into a power pole at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads at a speed of 110-115kmh shortly before 7.30pm on August 7, 2021.

The impact split the car in half, killing all his passengers – Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16 – instantly.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tyreese Fleming pictured in the High Court at Timaru on Wednesday for his sentencing.

Fleming, who had initially faced five charges of manslaughter, pleaded guilty in the High Court at Timaru on April 5 to five charges of dangerous driving causing death which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Fleming, who has been on bail since he was first charged in December 2021, appeared before Justice Osborne in the High Court at Timaru for sentencing on Wednesday.

Justice Osborne addressed the court and acknowledged the sentencing was a significant moment for all involved.

“I ask everyone to be respectful. This will be a hard process and I ask everyone to be respectful and observe the courtesies needed for this to occur.”

Keiller MacDuff/Stuff Manawa, 17, and Aliimau, 17, arrived at court on Wednesday wearing hoodies they made to remember their mate Javarney Drummond.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae told the court the crown’s position was a sentence with a starting point between 5 and 6 years’ imprisonment which would not allow for the consideration of home detention.

McRae said a combination of very poor decision-making led to the tragedy and the impact was apparent from the victim impact statements.

Various factors contributed to the culpability of the defendant’s actions, including that he was a very inexperienced driver, held a restricted licence and breached that by driving with passengers and consuming alcohol, he said.

Fleming had been drinking alcohol before the crash, with the Crown saying he purchased two boxes of Long White, an alcoholic vodka drink, about 6.20pm on the day of the crash and then headed to the Caroline Bay skate park in his Nissan Bluebird with two passengers – Andrew Goodger and Niko Hill.

About 15 minutes later, they were joined by Javarney Drummond, Jack Wallace and Joseff McCarthy.

They spent about 20 minutes consuming the alcohol purchased by Fleming, and during this time Fleming posted a Snapchat of him “vortexing” (sculling while swirling the bottle) at least two bottles of Long White.

Supplied Jack Wallace, 16, was killed in the crash on August 7, 2021.

Just after 7pm everyone, except Andrew Goodger, got into the car. Fleming got out of his car and opened his boot so Goodger could get in.

Fleming then drove his car towards Meadows Rd, just north of Timaru.

“Whilst travelling in the boot Mr Goodger spoke to a friend on the phone. In the background a person could be heard telling the driver to speed up.”

At the intersection of Seadown and Meadows roads, Fleming failed to yield at the give way, failed to reduce his speed and, travelling at 110-115kmh, failed to make the corner and lost control of his vehicle.

“The overloading of the vehicle and the weight imbalance of having a passenger in the boot of the vehicle impacted on Mr Fleming’s ability to control the vehicle,” the court was told on April 5.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Emergency services respond to the crash at the corner of Seadown and Meadows roads in August 2021.

“The vehicle travelled a distance of approximately 60 metres before impacting with a large concrete pole.”

The vehicle split in two on impact and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle. The rear, with three passengers, remained at the point of impact. The front half of the car, with Fleming still in the driver’s seat, travelled another 26m down Seadown Rd.

“All passengers were killed instantly.”

Fleming was taken to hospital and a blood sample taken from him just after 9pm returned a result of 50+2 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.