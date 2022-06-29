Pedestrian hit on SH1 near Temuka involved in family harm related incident

16:15, Jun 29 2022
A person who was injured after being hit by a car near Temuka on Tuesday night was involved in a family harm incident.

On Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said one person had been transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition after a car collided with a pedestrian on State Highway 1, just north of Temuka, shortly after 5pm.

However, on Wednesday police said no one had been seriously injured.

“This crash is related to a family harm event,” a police spokesperson said.

No further details were available.

On Tuesday night, police could be seen searching the roadside with torches.

On Wednesday, a St John spokesperson said they had treated and transported two people to Timaru Hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a minor condition.

On Wednesday, a South Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said both patients were no longer in hospital, and had been either sent home without admission or discharged.

Police search the side of the road, north of Temuka, after a person was hit by a car on Tuesday evening in a family harm related incident.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Police search the side of the road, north of Temuka, after a person was hit by a car on Tuesday evening in a family harm related incident.