Pedestrian hit on SH1 near Temuka involved in family harm related incident

Police at the scene of the incident on State Highway 1, just north of Temuka, on Tuesday night.

A person who was injured after being hit by a car near Temuka on Tuesday night was involved in a family harm incident.

On Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said one person had been transported to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition after a car collided with a pedestrian on State Highway 1, just north of Temuka, shortly after 5pm.

However, on Wednesday police said no one had been seriously injured.

“This crash is related to a family harm event,” a police spokesperson said.

No further details were available.

READ MORE:

* State Highway 1 reopens after crash at Waipapa Bay near Kaikōura

* Woman and child hit by car in Palmerston North

* Critical injuries in two-car crash on Timaru-Temuka Highway



On Tuesday night, police could be seen searching the roadside with torches.

On Wednesday, a St John spokesperson said they had treated and transported two people to Timaru Hospital, one in a critical condition and one in a minor condition.

On Wednesday, a South Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said both patients were no longer in hospital, and had been either sent home without admission or discharged.