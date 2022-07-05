Shopper's arm broken as he tries to stop man stealing car at supermarket

Hayden Sydney Bryan Tombs injured a man when he stole his car from the Countdown Supermarket car park in Church St, Timaru.

A Timaru man was dragged by his own car, suffering a broken wrist, when he tried to stop Hayden Sydney Bryan Tombs stealing his vehicle from a supermarket carpark, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday.

Tombs entered the unlocked Mazda, which had its keys in the ignition, at the Countdown supermarket car park on Church St, in Timaru, on June 6, 2022, and locked its doors.

The victim spotted Tombs and ran to the vehicle holding onto the driver's door handle in an attempt to prevent him from leaving, Sergeant Trevor Holman told the court as he read from the summary of facts.

“The defendant took the vehicle without authority and accelerated from the car park, dragging the victim along as he left.

“As a result of the defendant's actions, the victim fell from the vehicle onto the sealed car park surface, and sustained a fracture to his left wrist, as well as grazes to his left knee and abdomen.”

The 28-year-old Tombs admitted a charge of unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle as well as careless driving causing injury and theft, when he appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips.

After leaving in the car, Tombs headed south, stopping at the Pareora dairy where he stole a bottle of drink and a vape worth a total of $19.50.

He then continued south and was picked up by a police radar travelling at 135kph on State Highway 1 at Otaio. Tombs stopped when signalled and was arrested.

Holman said Tombs, when spoken to by police, claimed that “he was in fear of his life, due to his brother, and that he was trying to get out Timaru”.

Holman said reparation of $36.02 was sought for 20% reduction in wages to the victim while on ACC along with $1154.63 for annual leave used by the victim which “otherwise would have been available for him to cash out” and the $19.50 for items stolen from the dairy.

Judge Phillips convicted Tombs on his guilty pleas and remanded him in custody until August 31 for sentencing and requested pre-sentence and emotional harm reports.