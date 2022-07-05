Timaru scores hottest temperature for the day

Timaru was the hottest place to be on Tuesday, with the highest recorded temperature in the country, reaching just above 18C at 3pm.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the temperature was the highest recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand on Tuesday with the Richard Pearse Airport weather station hitting 18.3C .

The second highest temperature throughout the country, was just down the road, with Ōamaru hitting 17C.

”Tomorrow [Wednesday] should have a very similar settled weather for Timaru, but a few degrees lower, with a potential high of 10 degrees,” Ferries said.

”Thursday should be much the same and on Friday should see a bit of a turn in weather with a southerly change coming in.”