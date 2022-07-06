Timaru fire truck breaks down on way to State Highway 1 crash

The Timaru fire truck broke down on State Highway 1, south of Timaru, on Wednesday afternoon.

Four Washdyke firefighters were left stranded on the side of State Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon, after the truck they were in broke down on the way to a crash – a truck which was on loan from the Timaru station to replace another of the brigade’s broken down vehicles.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been approached for comment, but a social media post from the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union says firefighters reported hearing a ‘’loud bang’’ before the truck broke down.

The firefighters were responding to a two-car crash on State Highway 1, near St Andrews, about 20 kilometres south of Timaru, about 2.50pm.

Supplied The truck was carrying four firefighters responding to a two-car crash on State Highway 1, near St Andrews.

A social media post by the Timaru Fire Brigade says the truck was filling in for a 24-year-old Washdyke truck that had broken down earlier.

“This left the crew of four stranded on the side of [the] state highway south of Timaru, unable to return to station and unavailable for callouts,” the post says.

“Timaru firefighters have been complaining for years about the ageing Timaru fleet, this spare truck is 24 years old also.”

A police media team spokesperson said there appeared to be no injuries in the two-car crash the brigade was responding to and there was no blockage to SH1.