Heavy snow warning for South Canterbury high country

Snow in the Mackenzie Basin Looking towards Lake Ōhau in June 2022. The Mackenzie Basin is forecast to get another large accumulation of snow on Friday.

Rain is forecast to turn to snow above about 400 metres in high country areas of South Canterbury today.

MetService issued an orange level heavy snow warning for the Canterbury High Country area south of the Rangitata River for 4am-11am.

"Rain is expected to turn to snow above about 400 metres for a time Friday morning with some heavy falls," the MetService said on Thursday.

"The largest snow accumulations are expected above about 700m, especially about the Mackenzie Basin.

"Expect 10 to 15cm of snow above 700m, with 5 to 10cm down to 400m."

Of the South Canterbury townships, Mt Cook Village is 700m above sea level, Twizel 470m and Takapō/Tekapo 700.

The MetService warned that the heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines and the cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also concerned about the weather across the South Island as the school holiday period begins on Friday.

“Make sure your vehicle is safe and warranted, pack extra clothes, food, water, allow more time for your travel, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards or road closures,” Journey manager for Canterbury and the West Coast Tresca Forrester said.

“Drivers need to watch following distances, keep lights on and adjust speed. In winter conditions it is easy for one mistake to turn a trip into tragedy.”

Forrester said people should carry chains for journeys over alpine passes as conditions can change quickly.