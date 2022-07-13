Cool runners: Owen and team preparing for sledding competitions

Owen Burt was out training with his siberian husky dog sledding team, between Timaru and Pleasant Point, at the weekend, for their upcoming race season.

Unlike many people, Owen Burt is delighted when the temperature gauge plunges below zero, and looks forward to intense frosts, even hoping for snow and blizzards – because it means training is much easier for his four huskies.

Owen Burt, of Pleasant Point, and siberian huskies Smudge​, Middi​, Storm​, and Meisha​ participate in the sport dog sledding, training multiple times a week over three to four months of the year, he said.

“We like minuses, big minuses, snow and blizzards would be quite good, but we are not going to that here,” he said.

“It's a short season. It is all over in a couple of months as it gets too hot for the dogs.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Owen Burt was out training with his four siberian huskies on Sunday, travelling from Timaru to Pleasant Point for training.

Burt’s next race will be at the South Island Siberian Husky Club Hanmer Spring’s Challenge at the weekend, where he and the dogs, will race through forest area on a rig which has wheels.

However, later in the season, he hopes to see snow at races near Invercargill and Wānaka so he can race on a sled.

During training and races without snow, Burt and his dogs use the rig, and before he got that he would race on a scooter with two dogs, he said.

Burt said Smudge was always ‘’really excited to see snow’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Middi prefers to be on the left front of the pack in front of owner Owen Burt, who nicknamed her ‘the boss’.

Burt and the four dogs can regularly be seen training on the cycleway between Timaru and Pleasant Point.

“I have to mix it up often or else the dogs get bored. On Saturday I went from Point to Timaru and Sunday I went Timaru to Point,” he said.

“Smudge sometimes gets a bit wary when a truck passes by but other than that the dogs are good with the traffic, it's more the possums and hedgehogs I have to worry about.”

Burt got into dog sledding nine years ago when he liked his daughter's husky so much, he got his own.

“My daughter got a husky, then I got a husky, and then we figured we could race them,” he said.

“One wasn’t enough, then two wasn’t enough, and three wasn’t enough, so now I have four.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Owen Burt out training with his siberian huskies on Sunday on the cycle way between Timaru and Pleasant Point.

He was not aware of many people taking up the sport of dog sledding in South Canterbury, but the sport is popular nationally, Burt said.

And it was not just huskies – people race border collies, huntaways and german short-haired pointers, he said.

“It’s not until you go to a meeting that you realise how many people race,” he said.

“There isn’t that many around here, we just do our own thing.”

Burt said there is a woman in Pleasant Point that also dog sleds, racing with six dogs.